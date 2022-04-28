The Alaska House of Representatives approved changes made by the Senate to a bill that would create a framework to allow certain nonprofits to undertake enhancement and restoration projects involving shellfish, according to a press release from the Alaska House Coalition. This decision was made on Tuesday.
The shellfish specified in the bill, House Bill 41, include red and blue king crab, sea cucumber, abalone and razor clams, the release reported.
“House Bill 41 plays an important role in the development of mariculture in Alaska by providing a meth- od to increase the available harvest of shellfish for public use in an environmentally safe and responsible manner,” Rep. Dan Ortiz, I-Ketchikan, said in a press release. “This piece of legislation has been thoroughly vetted over the course of six years and a pandemic, and I am thrilled to see it one step closer to unlocking our potential for expanded economic opportunities in Alaska’s coastal communities.”
Ortiz and eight other representatives, including Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, sponsored the bill in the House. In the Senate, seven Senators, including Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, sponsored the bill.
In addition to allowing nonprofits to conduct enhancement projects, the bill also creates a regulatory system for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to use when managing shellfish enhancement projects, and establishes a list of criteria that is needed for permits to give out these permits, according to the press release. This bill requires the Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to approve all projects before they proceed, and stipulates that the Commissioner only approve projects that are of significant public benefit.
If this bill is passed, then the Department of Fish and Game will require an application fee for all shellfish enhancement project permits and grants, as the ADF&G does for applications for salmon enhancement project permits, the release reports.
The bill also includes standards for shellfish management that are meant to be conservative and effective at preserving stock, the press release stated.
The bill is now awaiting approval — or rejection — from Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
