This week we are dedicating our “Arts, Beats & Feats” calendar space to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day worship services at local churches. If you’re planning to visit a Kodiak church check here first because many have different times and service plans for Christmas weekend. Wishing you and yours the very best of Christmas!
Abba Father’s Christian Fellowship Church, 227 W. Rezanof Drive: No Christmas Eve services. Christmas Day worship at 11 am.
Berean Baptist Church, 1216 Ismailov St.: Christmas Eve candlelight worship at 6 pm. Christmas Day “carols and communion” service at 11 am.
Calvary Chapel Bells Flats, 11322 S. Russian Creek Road: Christmas Eve candlelight service and Scripture reading at 6:30 pm. Christmas Day worship at 10:30 am.
Church of Christ, 3457 Spruce Cape Road: Bible study at 10 am Sunday and Christmas Day worship at 11 am.
Church of the Nazarene, 1109 Selief Lane: 11 am Christmas Day worship, followed by fellowship, food and gift exchange.
Community Baptist Church, 216 Mill Bay Road: Christmas Eve Worship service at 6 pm. Christmas Day worship at 11 am.
Frontier Baptist Church, 1910 E. Rezanof Drive: Christmas Eve service at 7 pm. 9 am potluck breakfast on Christmas Day, followed by worship.
Kodiak Bible Chapel, 416 Island Lake Road: Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 pm. Christmas Day worship at 10:45 am.
Kodiak Christian Fellowship, 2320 Mill Bay Road: Christmas Eve worship service at 7 pm. No Christmas Day service.
Lighthouse Baptist Church, 1110 Baranof St.: Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 pm. Christmas Day worship will be at 11:30 am.
Oceans United, 3416 E. Rezanof Drive: Christmas Eve service with communion at 6:30 pm. No services on Christmas Day.
River of Life Christian Fellowship International Church, 2050 Selief Lane: Christmas service at 4 pm Sunday, with dinner and gift exchange to follow.
The Salvation Army Kodiak Corps, 1855 Mission Road: Christmas Day worship starts at 10 am.
St. James The Fisherman Episcopal Church, 421 Thorsheim St.: Christmas Eve service will take place at 4 pm and will include lessons, carols and Holy Communion. No Christmas Day service.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2920 Mill Bay Road: Family Mass at 5 pm Saturday; vigil Mass at 8 pm Saturday. Christmas Day Mass at 8:30 am and 11 am.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3077 E. Rezanof Drive: Christmas Eve candlelight service with Christmas songs, readings and a message of hope at 4 pm. Christmas Day worship with Christmas songs, Holy Communion and a message of hope at 10 am.
