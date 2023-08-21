Kodiak Island Borough employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers have a new labor contract.

The Borough Assembly voted 4-3 (Joseph Delgado, Larry LeDoux and Ryan Sharratt opposed) last Thursday to pass the three-year pact, which specifies annual pay increases and makes minor adjustments throughout. 

