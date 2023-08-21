Kodiak Island Borough employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers have a new labor contract.
The Borough Assembly voted 4-3 (Joseph Delgado, Larry LeDoux and Ryan Sharratt opposed) last Thursday to pass the three-year pact, which specifies annual pay increases and makes minor adjustments throughout.
Approximately two-thirds of borough employees are IBEW Local 1547 members. Elected officials and management staff are not.
Thursday’s passage came after union members twice rejected earlier contract proposals before a majority of membership voted last Tuesday to accept the contract.
“I think they came to their senses; I feel like it’s a good contract for the employees,” said Borough Mayor Scott Arndt.
IBEW negotiator Ryan Andrews said the negotiations, which began in March, were tough, at one point needing the help of a federal mediator to move forward.
“There were hard and long negotiations this time around, but I think we have a fair agreement now that accurately reflects the value that borough employees bring to the residents of Kodiak,” Andrews said.
He said staff from the Federal Mediation & Conciliation Service led the way through a narrow passage over pay and raises. “We ended up hitting a difficult spot, so we brought in a mediator to work with us on both sides, and it really helped us. We got to a point where both sides could agree.”
Borough employees will each get a 2.5% raise this year, a 2% bump in 2024 and 2% more in 2025. The raises were added to the agreement last Monday. The Assembly ratified this year’s 2.5% raise at its Thursday meeting (5-1, Geoffery Smith opposed). Non-union employees will receive the same annual pay increases. Borough employees received a one-time 5% across-the-board pay increase last October.
Not much else changed from prior drafts, Arndt noted. The new agreement runs through June 30, 2026.
Other late changes include adding Juneteenth, or June 19, as a contract paid holiday, the addition of a 5% longevity bonus for 20 years of service, along with a decrease in the longevity bonus for 10-year employees (from 5% to 2%) and 15-year employees (from 5% to 3%.)
Annual leave maximum accrual was reduced from 75 to 68 days, with days over 68 transferred to sick leave. In another change, step-children are now considered immediate family for purposes of the borough’s bereavement leave policy.
LeDoux said he voted against the contract because of a clause in the promotion section that allows an employee who moves up to a higher position to return to their old job within 90 days if they can’t hack it. “That means we can’t fill the lower job until the 90 days are up,” LeDoux said. Aside from that measure, he said he approved of the new contract.
