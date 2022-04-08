The state of Alaska is pushing back against the Interior Board of Land Appeals, which determined in 2020 that land in the northwestern boundary of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge belonged to the federal government, the Department of Law announced Wednesday.
“At stake is approximately 20,000 acres of public land, which has important implications for oil and gas development on the eastern North Slope,” Attorney General Treg Taylor said in a news release. “Alaska is just asking [the Bureau of Land Management] to give back what is rightfully the State’s.”
In 2016, The Bureau of Land Management rejected the state’s request for land conveyance. If that request had been granted, then the state would have been deemed the owner of the land, the release stated.
Now, Alaska is arguing that the Bureau of Land Management improperly sur-veyed the western boundary of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, the Department of Law argued in the release. The state claims that the legal boundary of ANWR is at the Canning River, but maps provided by the bureau placed that border several miles west, at the Staines River.
“[The Interior Board of Land Appeals’] view of the ‘intent’ of boundary location is strained at best,” Taylor said in the release. “Had BLM properly recognized the boundary of the refuge as the Canning River, the state would have received the disputed acres by operation of the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act.”
The state of Alaska is trying to bring its appeal of the Interior Board of Land Appeals’ decision to federal district court, the release stated.
