The Kodiak Island Borough has sent a pair of letters to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities reflecting concern over what it says is erratic road closures and vague public information about rocket launch schedules at the Pacific Spaceport Complex on Kodiak Island.

Mayor Bill Roberts wrote DOT Commissioner Ryan Anderson, saying that the Borough will oppose expanding the spaceport’s bid to increase the amount of public land available for “safety zones,” areas the spaceport could close during launch windows.

