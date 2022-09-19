The Kodiak Island Borough has sent a pair of letters to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities reflecting concern over what it says is erratic road closures and vague public information about rocket launch schedules at the Pacific Spaceport Complex on Kodiak Island.
Mayor Bill Roberts wrote DOT Commissioner Ryan Anderson, saying that the Borough will oppose expanding the spaceport’s bid to increase the amount of public land available for “safety zones,” areas the spaceport could close during launch windows.
“The [Kodiak Island Borough] would like to go on record that it opposes the granting of any request for additional acres to be added to [Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska]’s Interagency Land Management Agreement through the renewal process until an active public engagement process is in place,” Roberts wrote in a Sept. 2 letter to Anderson.
Robert’s letter is in response to public outcry expressed on facebook.com and in recent public hearings over road closure announcements that limited access to Fossil Beach, the popular public recreation area at the end of Pasagshak Road. The road runs close to the spaceport’s main launch area, and the spaceport seeks its closure during specific launch windows — times when equipment testing or a potential rocket launch is imminent.
Roberts wrote: “The random, frequent, and unannounced closures that have been occurring without notice or input from the public are not in balance with community interests of land use. These closures have prohibited access to the already few recreational public lands and areas that surround PSCA. The Safety Zones have now morphed beyond the areas described in the Spaceport Master Plan without any prior announcement or discussion. The length of time for the restrictions appears to have been expanded as well.”
Thirty public stakeholder groups in 2019 developed the Spaceport Master Plan to guide operations at the private facility. The master plan specifically addresses Pasagshak Road and launch area closures.
“For safety during hazardous and launch operations the Pasagshak Road must be closed for short durations. Assuming 38 launches per year, each with three-hour launch periods preceded by a three-hour closure period to ensure nobody is within the closed area during the three-day launch windows, the road closure would account for a maximum of 684 of 8,760 annual hours.”
The document goes on to say, “With launches focused on evening hours, avoiding weekends, and assuming that many launches will happen within the first day or two of a launch window, and launching within the first hour of the closure, the potential impact to the public is projected to only be between 3 and 4 percent of time.”
In a separate Sept. 2 letter to DOT, Interim Borough Manger David Conrad wrote that Alaska Aerospace on Aug. 29 requested that an expanded closure area include access to Surfers Beach.
“This request is not congruent with the plan, and we respectfully request that if a closure is required that the road be blocked after the entrance area to Surfers Beach. [The Borough] advocates that 8-hour closures are not allowed to continue.
“…We understand that during actual launches restricted access is to be anticipated; however, the Safety Zones have now morphed from the areas described in the Spaceport Master Plan without any prior announcement or discussion, and length of time for the restrictions appears to have been expanded as well,” Conrad wrote.
Alaska Aerospace directors met at the spaceport this week, and CEO Milton B. Keeter Jr. said improving local communications was discussed. Keeter and former Kodiak Island Borough Mayor Dan Rohrer also have been working on improving the company’s public communications.
Keeter said Friday that he’s looking at options, including a wi-fi controller, to improve the company’s electronic road sign at Bells Flats.
A recent change in the September launch schedule moved the previous Sept. 19-26 launch window back to a two-day window of Sept. 26-28. A backup launch window is currently set for Oct. 10-17.
Alaska Aerospace’s last launch from the spaceport was in March. The company posts launch window information on its website: www.akaerospace.com.
