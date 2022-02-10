Thanks for your patience this week when we could not print and deliver your Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday editions of the Kodiak Daily Mirror in a timely manner.
I hope that the bundle of papers every carrier-served subscriber receives today feels extra special — from the front pages all the way through to the sports coverage. You, as our core readers, have been on our minds this week as we thought about ways to best serve you during this unusual circumstance.
I also would like you to know that the interruption in service was not the fault of our faithful carriers. In fact, the interruption was no one’s fault. We were simply left with an unfortunate set of circumstances.
Despite the disappointment of not being able to deliver your news and content until today, I learned something reassuring about readers of the Kodiak Daily Mirror. You love your paper. Many of you called to ask where your missing papers were, and I appreciated the loyalty shown to your hometown news source.
Please feel free to call me at 486.3227, ext. 640, anytime you have a question about the KDM, or shoot me an email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com.
For those of you who typically buy your paper at a news rack we will have Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday papers available at our office, 1419 Selig St. We are putting copies of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday papers at the bottom of the stacks of our papers sold at area retail outlets. If you can’t find what you need we will have extra copies at the office.
Sincerely,
Kevin
Bumgarner,
Publisher,
Kodiak Daily Mirror
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.