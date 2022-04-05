The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley was busy in the Bering Sea last month. The crew just returned to Kodiak on March 29 after a 35-day patrol, according to a release from the Coast Guard 17th District Public Affairs Office.
During the patrol, crewmembers of the Alex Haley and the helicopter crews from the Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak carried out five search and rescue cases and saved five lives, including a person experiencing chest pain on Akutan Island and a 20-month-old suffering from respiratory distress in King Cove.
On top of this, the crew of the Alex Haley conducted seven fisheries boardings, investigating a report of two fishing vessels suspected of fishing in closed Steller sea lion rookery and issued one violation for improper record keeping, according to the release. When they weren’t at sea, the crew spent time remodeling the Unalaska Public Library by cataloging books, rearranging furniture and reorganizing spaces.
“I’m incredibly proud of the crew’s accomplishments this patrol,” said Cmdr. Brian Whisler, commanding officer of the Alex Haley. “Having only spent 35 days in the Bering Sea, the crew made invaluable contributions to protecting and defending human life while also safeguarding Alaska’s abundant natural resources.”
The Alex Haley is a 282-foot Medium Endurance Cutter that has been homeported in Kodiak since 1999. The crew routinely operates throughout the Bering Sea, Gulf of Alaska and the Pacific Ocean. In addition to responding to distress calls, the crews’ responsibilities also include maintaining a law enforcement presence and preventing the illegal harvesting of U.S. fish stocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.