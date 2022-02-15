People who don’t own camping gear but want to spend a night in nature are in luck: there will be two more public use cabins in Kodiak. The first one will be in Pasagshak, right off of the road, and the other will be on Woody Island.
“These areas have great recreation opportunities and are far enough from town that they are popular for camping but are more accessible than the public-use cabins on Afognak Island State Park or Shuyak Island State Park,” Chief Ranger of the Kodiak Region of Alaska State Parks Benjamin Shryok said.
Construction is scheduled to begin this summer and the cabins are expected to be open for public use by spring 2023 at the latest. The cabins will be open for year-round use and each will include an indoor space to spend the night, a cache to store meat and fish, a Nordic-brand stove for heating and a nearby outhouse.
The Alaska State Parks Citizens Advisory Board and Alaska State Parks are working out ways to make these two cabins compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to ASPCAB Chair Larry Van Daele. The advisory board chose the location for the two cabins.
“As a private citizen I really enjoy reserving a public use cabin once a year or so and know that I have a dry safe place to sleep at night while I explore the wilderness around me,” JoAnne Knight said. Knight is a member of the advisory board.
Knight isn’t the only one who appreciates the public-use cabins — a large number of people rallied to raise money for the two new ones.
It costs around $117,000 to build the cabins, including the price of labor, materials and transportation, according to Van Daele. All of the money needed to fund them was earned through donations, gifts sold at the visitor centers and the fees that people pay when they use state parks on the island.
There are already nine public-use cabins on the island: Blue Fox Bay Cabin; Chief Cove Cabin; Deadman Bay Cabin; Little River Cabin; North Frazer Lake Cabin; South Frazer Lake Cabin; Uganik Island Cabin; Uganik Lake Cabin; Viekoda Bay Cabin.
Cabins can be reserved through at: https://bit.ly/3BnlyxV
The Alaska State Parks Citizen Advisory Board is looking for public input for the names of the two new cabins. The advisory board will discuss any recommendations, but the ultimate decision will be made by Alaska State Parks. People can send name proposals to dnr.pkskodiak@alaska.gov to share them with the Citizens Advisory Board or they can join the next Citizens Advisory Board teleconference meeting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2022.
Call in information: +1 907-202-7104 Conference ID 759 703 976#
