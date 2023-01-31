US-NEWS-ENV-ALASKA-PEBBLEMINE-LA

The Pebble mine site lies high in the watershed above Lake Iliamna, pictured, and Bristol Bay, one of the world's richest salmon fisheries. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 Luis Sinco

The Environmental Protection Agency has blocked development of the Pebble Mine project in a corner of the Bristol Bay watershed, a vast and pristine swath of southwest Alaska that sustains the greatest sockeye salmon runs on the planet.

The EPA decision made public Tuesday placed a key portion of land surrounding the Pebble deposit off-limits for use as a disposal site.

