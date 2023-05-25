Annika Woods, 26, has begun campaigning for a soon-to-be-open seat on the Kodiak City Council.
This October, Randall Bishop’s and Bob Stanford’s City Council terms and the term of City Mayor Pat Branson will all be up for re-election.
The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly, meanwhile, will have seats for mayor and Assembly members Joseph Delgado and Geoffrey Smith up for re-election. In addition, the Assembly seat vacated by Scott Arndt when he was appointed mayor earlier this month will be up for re-election. (The Assembly has scheduled interviews to fill the seat today. That appointment will be up for election in October.)
Woods is a life-long resident of Kodiak. She works at Northrim Bank and is married. She also started Barn Door Baits, which sells fishing tackle out of Big Ray’s, and has been on the board for Kodiak Elks Lodge since 2017. She has also helped found a nonprofit called Island Grad Project for post-secondary attainment. Woods also takes classes through Kodiak College.
She is running for a seat on the City Council because she wanted to begin where she was familiar, and she has previous experience working with the city of Kodiak.
Ballot applications for City Council candidates and potential candidates opened Jan. 1. She is beginning early to take advantage of Crab Fest traffic.
“I think I can bring a different perspective. There’s going to be different ideas from all walks of life,” Woods said. “Especially coming in as a different generation. I got really tired of hearing people say nobody young runs for Council.”
Woods will not be campaigning while she is working at Northrim Bank’s booth during Crab Festival, but she plans to interact with community members in her free time. “It’s introductions and getting my name out there, but I also want to hear from people about what issues are important to them.”
Woods pointed to a variety of issues in Kodiak, noting the community’s concerns for port and harbors, Gibson Cove, and plans for Coast Guard Base Kodiak’s expansion as being some of the largest changes the community will be seeing.
But her main priority “is to make sure that the community is taken care of during that time.”
“It’s a very exciting time for the city,” Woods said. “To bring change is difficult but exciting, too. The city, no matter how good things are for any organization, nothing is perfect. There’s always room for improvement and I would look forward to an opportunity to be at the center of it.”
She also pointed to her time working for the city as being an advantage when it comes to understanding what changes need to be made if she is able to earn a seat.
“I would like to see the city modernize their communication style with the community a little bit...,” Woods said. “I would just like to see communication improve.”
Woods said she is not a one-issue candidate but she does want to help increase community involvement.
“I’d really like to see voter turnout increase,” Woods said. “That’s part of why I’m starting so early and having these conversations. I want to drum up interest in the election… . If I see voter turnout increase, whether I get elected or not I’ll call it a win.”
Woods can be contacted via Facebook at “Annika Woods for City Council,” or by email at AnnikaADQ@gmail.com.
