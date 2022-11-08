WHEN ARE THE POLLS OPEN?
7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today
WHEN ARE THE POLLS OPEN?
7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today
WHERE DO I VOTE?
• Kodiak Precinct No. 1, Harbor Master’s Building, 402 W. Marine Way
• Kodiak Precinct No. 2, Teen Center, 410 Cedar St.
• Mission Road Bayside Fire Hall, 4606 E. Rezanof Drive
• Bells Flats Womens Bay Fire Hall, 538 Sargent Creek Road
• South Larsen Bay Senior Center
• Old Harbor Senior Center
• Ouzinkie Tribal Offices
• Port Lions Community Building
WHAT DO I NEED?
One form of identification: Voter ID card, driver’s license, state identification card, passport, military ID, birth certificate, or hunting or fishing license.
Other acceptable forms of identification include the following: Current utility bill, government check, bank statement, paycheck, other government document.
HOW DO I VOTE
BY MAIL?
In your voting packet you should have received a ballot, a return mail envelope that contains the voter certificate and identification requirements, instructions and a gray secrecy sleeve.
Vote your ballot by filling in the ovals next to your choices. Place your voted ballot inside the gray secrecy sleeve. Place the gray sleeve containing your voted ballot inside the return mail envelope.
In the presence of a witness, sign your ballot envelope and provide at least one identifier. Then have your witness sign the ballot envelope. Secure your ballot by folding over the flap and sealing the flap at the top and the bottom.
Apply the correct amount of postage for the return envelope. Postal amount will be provided with the instructions. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than today in order to be counted.
