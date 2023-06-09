Three Sisters Coffee has opened a location with seating along the Kodiak channel, adding to its existing drive-through-only location in town.

“The location is what did it for me,” owner Leanna Harrington told KDM, referring to Bean and Bloom Coffeehouse. “Being on the water, there’s just not very many places in Kodiak with the waterfront view that you can go sit down and enjoy.”

