Three Sisters Coffee has opened a location with seating along the Kodiak channel, adding to its existing drive-through-only location in town.
“The location is what did it for me,” owner Leanna Harrington told KDM, referring to Bean and Bloom Coffeehouse. “Being on the water, there’s just not very many places in Kodiak with the waterfront view that you can go sit down and enjoy.”
The location, at 450 E Marine Way, offers views of Near Island, boat traffic and various forms of wildlife.
“It’s nice to sit down here and just watch boats go by and drink coffee,” Harrington said. “It’s nice and mellow.”
Harrington said she wouldn’t have ever expanded to a sit-down location without this location for the business.
The location doesn’t just sell coffee. It adds something unique for Kodiak. The location also offers plants for sale, which add to the business and the aesthetic of the coffeehouse.
“The plants liven up the space; they bring so much life,” Harrington said.
Harrington said she took inspiration from coffeehouses on the mainland of Alaska for Bean and Bloom, and she wanted to provide a consistent variety of house plants for Kodiak residents.
“It’s definitely a labor of love to do and take care of them all; it’s been fun,” Harrington said.
The first weeks have gone well for the business, she said. They’re still working to get into the flow of business and expand their options by introducing various grab-and-go food items.
“I want to focus on light breakfast options with King’s Diner closing down,” Harrington said.
There won’t be a full order of food for breakfast though. “Grab and serve is a big thing, because at the coffee shop people still expect quick service.”
The business is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On Sunday the business is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Tuesday the coffeehouse is closed for upkeep on the plants.
Despite struggles associated with the cost of business and sourcing products, the community has been giving positive feedback to Bean and Bloom Coffeehouse.
“This is so awesome, all the power to you. This is the perfect spot, the perfect atmosphere to do it, this is so good,” customer Michael Hunner told Harrington after visiting the coffeehouse.
