Spring break for students in the Kodiak Island Borough School District is next week. To keep kids busy, the Alutiiq Museum is hosting four days of cultural activities beginning March 15.
The event was made possible by a $5,000 grant from the City of Kodiak, with support from the Kodiak Area Native Association.
“Parents often contact the museum about activities during the spring break. March can be cold and rainy in Kodiak and a difficult time to keep kids busy,” Alutiiq Museum Executive Director April Laktonen Counceller said. “We held a day of spring break activities for families a few years ago, and it was popular. This year we are trying four days of events aimed at giving children a chance to explore Alutiiq history and traditions in fun, interactive ways.”
Activities include making Alutiiq-style beaded bracelets and earrings with Alexandria Troxell, sewing a felt pouch modeled after traditional gut skin bags by Susan Malutin, Alutiiq dance instruction by Dehrich Chya and Amber Borton, and sharing artifacts from the museum’s hands-on collection with Molly Odell and Patrick Saltonstall.
The activities culminate with a visit to an archaeological site on March 18.
“Kodiak has a rich archaeological record, and we are lucky to be able to see sites around our community,” said Odell, the Alutiiq Museum director of archaeology. “The city has given us permission to take families on a tour of a site on Near Island so that youth can learn about Alutiiq history, archaeology, and historic preservation first hand.”
Events will take place from 1-3 p.m. and are free to families. No registration is required. Parents are asked to attend with their children.
A full schedule of events is available on www.alutiiqmuseum.org. The museum’s gallery will be open from noon to 4 p.m. March 15-19 with exhibits and videos for all ages.
