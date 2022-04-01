The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released a summary of recent updates to COVID vaccine guidelines.
Thee guidelines expand the number of people who the CDC allows to get a second booster dose at least four months after their first booster dose. That means people ages 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may receive a second booster dose with an mRNA vaccine, such as the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines; adults ages 50 years and older who are not moderately or severely immunocompromised may choose to receive a second booster dose using an mRNA vaccine at least four months after their first dose; and people who are ages 18 to 49 who are not moderately or severely immunocompromised and received a Johnson & Johnson Vaccine as both their primary series dose and first booster dose may receive a second booster dose from an mRNA vaccine at least four months after their first booster dose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.