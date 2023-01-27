Forty-year-old Kodiak resident James Coffman III was arrested Monday by Alaska State Troopers for the second time in two weeks for misconduct allegedly involving fentanyl, according to court records.

Coffman was arrested in downtown Kodiak without incident for suspected involvement in selling fentanyl, according to court documents. According to those documents, local law enforcement was contacted by staff of a local hotel on Jan. 16 when an employee discovered a parcel addressed to the hotel allegedly containing 122 blue M30 counterfeit pills containing 12.2 grams of fentanyl.

