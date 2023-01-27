Forty-year-old Kodiak resident James Coffman III was arrested Monday by Alaska State Troopers for the second time in two weeks for misconduct allegedly involving fentanyl, according to court records.
Coffman was arrested in downtown Kodiak without incident for suspected involvement in selling fentanyl, according to court documents. According to those documents, local law enforcement was contacted by staff of a local hotel on Jan. 16 when an employee discovered a parcel addressed to the hotel allegedly containing 122 blue M30 counterfeit pills containing 12.2 grams of fentanyl.
Trends in Alaska and the rest of the U.S. indicate that these capsules are often used for controlled substances such as fentanyl. According to an email from Department of Public Safety Information Officer John Dougherty, the parcel of pills could have had a street value of as much as $10,000.
The Kodiak Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit, Coast Guard Investigative Service, Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers and the Kodiak Police Department took part in the controlled operation after being contacted by the hotel, according to state trooper Anthony Sondergaard in court records.
Coffman allegedly entered the hotel to pick up the parcel on Monday, documents stated. After leaving, he went inside a public restroom where he was contacted by the Kodiak Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit after attempting to leave without the parcel, records show. The parcel was found stashed near a garbage can in a stall, according to the court.
Coffman was placed in custody in the Kodiak Jail on charges of felony misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second and third degree, according to court documents.
According to court records Coffman told the Kodiak Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit that he was asked to pick up the parcel, which he was told contained computer parts, from the hotel and deliver it to a boat for the owner. He said he was asked to open the parcel in the bathroom by Matt James, the alleged sender of the parcel. After being contacted by law enforcement Coffman said he was asked by James to flush it.
Coffman’s previous alleged drug-related offense was reported by bystander Kimberly Larionoff on Jan. 14 after observing Coffman crash his vehicle into two other vehicles outside of Kodiak High School. At that time, Larionoff believed that Coffman was intoxicated, according to court records.
Upon arrival, the Kodiak Police Department allegedly observed Coffman displaying erratic behavior and allegedly observed the defendant to have extremely constricted pupils not reacting to light, according to court documents. Such behavior can be indicative of controlled substance use. Officers then allegedly discovered tin foil on the ground near the scene, which is commonly used as paraphernalia for controlled substance consumption. Court records say Coffman declined to perform a standardized field sobriety test.
After being placed under arrest for an alleged DUI, documents say a search found fentanyl on Coffman’s person. Court records state he was ultimately charged with and was placed in custody on one felony count of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the third degree and one count of DUI.
Coffman has a preliminary hearing next Friday at 8:30 a.m. The Alaska Public Defender Agency has moved to withdraw from representation of Coffman. The agency identified a potential conflict of interest under the Alaska Rules of Professional Conduct. Assistant Public Defender Caitlyn McFadden with the Alaska Public Defender Agency put in the motion, according to court documents, and could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
In the last four months of the year, large-scale narcotics trafficking charges have been filed against Kodiak residents Mark Nason and Kalani Wilson Coyle, in separate cases.
Coyle’s charges involved methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl M30 pills with a street value of $547,145, according to court documents.
Nason, meanwhile, is facing charges stemming from drug and drug-related charges in Kodiak and Anchorage, according to a previous statement from the state Attorney General’s office. A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment against Nason on Thursday, charging him with possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and numerous firearms, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska.
His initial federal court appearance was scheduled for Thursday, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew M. Scoble of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska.
At least six people are known to have died from fentanyl overdoses or related causes in Kodiak since May 2021, according to Kodiak police. Each of the six had markers for fentanyl in their blood at autopsy.
“Alaska State Troopers are always investigating drug-related crimes in Alaska as part of an ongoing effort to stop drugs from coming into the state,” Dougherty said in an email. “Anyone with information about illegal drugs is encouraged to report drug activity to law enforcement. You can submit anonymous tips to the Alaska State Troopers using AKTips, which can be done quickly online while remaining anonymous.
“Just download the AKTips smartphone app for iOS or Android. Alternatively, you can submit a tip securely online at akhidta.org, or text the keyword AKTIPS, followed by your crime tip to 847411.”
