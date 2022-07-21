 Eighteen local nonprofit and volunteer organizations will share $170,000 in borough funding over the next year. The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly announced the awards at its July 7 meeting. 

The grants range in size from $25,000 each to the Kodiak Women’s Resource Center and Senior Citizens of Kodiak to 11 $5,000 and $2,500 grants to various nonprofits. 

