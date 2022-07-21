Eighteen local nonprofit and volunteer organizations will share $170,000 in borough funding over the next year. The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly announced the awards at its July 7 meeting.
The grants range in size from $25,000 each to the Kodiak Women’s Resource Center and Senior Citizens of Kodiak to 11 $5,000 and $2,500 grants to various nonprofits.
Borough mayor Bill Roberts said the grants reflect the importance of the nonprofits to Kodiak’s health and public resource community. “The nonprofits take care of a lot of things to help the borough fulfill its health resource responsibilities.”
Roberts said many of the organizations use the borough funding to leverage matching funds. “The nonprofits have a positive impact in Kodiak and we want to show local support for them to continue.”
Here is a list of the nonprofit and volunteer organizations awarded grants at the Borough Assembly’s July 7 meeting:
• $25,000 Kodiak Women’s Resource Center
• $25,000 Senior Citizens of Kodiak
• $20,000 Kodiak Public Broadcasting
• $20,000 The Salvation Army
• $15,000 Kodiak Area Native Assoc WIC Program
• $10,000 Brother Francis Shelter
• $5,000 Alutiiq Heritage Foundation (Museum)
• $5,000 American Red Cross
•$5,000 Hope Community Resources
• $5,000 Hospice and Paliative Care of Kodiak
• $5,000 Kodiak Area Transit System
• $5,000 Kodiak History Museum
• $5,000 Kodiak Kindness Project
• $5,000 Kodiak Maritime Museum
• $5,000 Kodiak Soil and Water Conservation
• $5,000 Kodiak Teen Court
• $2,500 Kodiak Area Mentor Program
• $2,500 Kodiak Arts Council
