The average price of a Thanksgiving dinner is expected to increase about 3-4% compared to last year. For some families, that’s just too much.
To alleviate the burden, the Kodiak Lions Club gave out 10 Thanksgiving “baskets” — or tote bags — that contained enough food to make a Thanksgiving feast for an entire family.
The bags contained everything that Kathie Morin, secretary of the Kodiak Lions Club, could think of: full turkeys, green beans, fried onion, yams, marshmallows, spaghetti, a gallon of milk, a dozen eggs, dinner rolls, butter, chicken broth, cranberry sauce, pudding, pies, whipped cream, trays to cook in, plates and even a table cloth, among other things.
“There are families that have been hit hard (by the pandemic), and even though they are working and trying their best, there is still a struggle,” said Morin. “The Lions are supposed to be there to help people who just need an extra hand.”
Under Morin’s and Kris Jones’ leadership, the club bought roughly $700 worth of food for these baskets. Afterwards, members came to Morin’s house and helped assemble the baskets, said Brian Sproat, who was one of those club members.
“I’ve been doing Lions Club stuff for about 20 years,” Sproat said. “It’s just a really good way to provide for the community and make our community a better place.”
Usually, when people ask the Lions Club for help, it evaluates the best way to help these people and how much money to spend, according to Morin. This time was different — the club didn’t want to know people’s names, she said.
The Lions Club got in contact with entities in the community that could identify families in need, including the Salvation Army, several churches and several principals of schools in Kodiak. Once the tote bags were assembled, these organizations handed them off to families they believed would benefit, according to Morin.
All that mattered to the Lions Club was that there are 10 Kodiak families that will have a Thanksgiving dinner without worrying about not having enough money and who weren’t too embarrassed to ask for help, she said.
Even though the Lions Club tried to minimize interactions with the families who received these bags, it still got feedback. Mostly, people were incredibly appreciative, and some people were even shocked at the club’s generosity, Morin said.
“One person we helped said they were afraid to go to the store and buy turkey because of the expense,” Morin said. “They were just so grateful (for the basket).”
The Lions Club will continue its philanthropic work after the holiday.
On Friday, the Lion Club will partner with Orpheum Theater for their annual Black Friday food drive. The club will cover the cost of a ticket for anyone interested in seeing “Ghostbusters Afterlife” so long as that person brings a certain amount of canned or dried foods that can be donated to the Salvation Army Food Bank, according to Morin. People aged 12 or younger need to bring three food items in order for the Lions Club to cover the cost of admissions and people over the age of 12 need to bring five food items.
