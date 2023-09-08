The Kodiak/Aleutians Subsistence Regional Advisory Council meets in King Cove and by teleconference later this month to consider expanding the antlerless deer hunt and easing subsistence hunting rules on Kodiak brown bears.
Two proposals before the council would impact subsistence hunting in the Kodiak region.
The Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge is proposing that hunting anterless deer in the refuge be permitted all year. Currently, antlerless deer can only be hunted between Oct. 31 and Jan. 31.
The refuge states that there is no biological reason to limit the subsistence hunt of does and yearlings to the fall, and that the deer population would support a year-round subsistence hunt.
“The current regulation, set in 2002, was based on anecdotal information indicating that the deer population had crashed in response to severe winters in the late 1990s…,” according to a statement from the refuge. “The restriction likely had a negligible effect on deer survival because severe winters are the primary factor that influence deer survival on the remote federal public lands (in the reserve). … Furthermore, surveys indicated that intensive deer use of key winter browse (red elderberry) first documented in 2017 was sustained through 2022, which suggests that the population has not decreased.”
Sitka blacktail deer were first transplanted to Kodiak and Long islands in 1925 and reached a peak population of 100,000 in the early 1980s. The population declined to around 40,000 after severe winter kills in 1998 and 1999. Currently, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s management objective for Sitka blacktail is a population of 70,000 to 75,000 and an annual harvest of 8,000 to 8,500.
In 2022, sport and subsistence hunters harvested 4,797 deer.
“This proposal provides additional opportunity for deer harvest in (the reserve) by federally-qualified subsistence users,” the reserve wrote in justification of the proposal. “The harvest objective from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game management plan has not been reached since 2016, indicating that additional harvest opportunity is available independent of sex or age of additional animals harvested. The overall deer population does not currently have a conservation concern.”
The other Kodiak-based proposal before the regional council this month would remove the requirement for federal subsistence hunters to obtain a $25 State of Alaska locking tag, concurrent with state law, but which proponents say is burdensome and inconsistent with other federal subsistence regulations.
Koniag Inc. and the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge are proposing the change, which would apply throughout the Kodiak region and not just in the refuge.
“The cost as well as the accessibility of obtaining the state locking tag acts as deterrent to participation in the hunt, particularly in the shorter December season,” the proposal summary states. “Because the December season is short, and the expired locking tag must be repurchased before the April to May season, some hunters forgo the December season altogether if they do not already have a locking tag.
“Further, the proponents are concerned that this cost detracts from the ability of residents to pass on their knowledge pertaining to brown bear hunting. The proponents say that bear hunting and processing is laborious and done to share with the wider community, so obstacles to subsistence brown bear hunting should be removed.”
Subsistence hunting for Kodiak bears was established in 1997. Each of Kodiak’s six villages have a customary and traditional use designation. During the past 22 years, residents of Old Harbor, the largest of the villages, took the most bears, 13, in subsistence hunts. Village subsistence hunters overall have taken 26 bears since 2000.
In 2021, the last year for which statistics are available, 157 male and 58 female bears were taken by hunters of all types. When bears taken in defense and by management agencies are included, that number increased to 231.
“This proposal would remove the current state locking tag requirement and fee for federally-qualified subsistence users hunting brown bear on federal public lands in Unit 8 with a federal registration permit, eliminating an obstacle to participation in this hunt and increasing subsistence opportunity. The state locking tag and associated fee would still be required for federally-qualified subsistence users hunting under state regulations,” the proposal states.
The Native Village of Afognak, Alutiiq Tribe of Old Harbor, Native Village of Port Lions and Tangirnaq Native Village have all written in support of the proposal.
The Kodiak/Aleutians Subsistence Regional Advisory Council makes recommendations on proposed subsistence rules changes to the Federal Subsistence Board.
Kodiak members are Patrick Holmes, Coral Chernoff and Natasha Hayden representing subsistence concerns, and Samuel Rohrer and council Vice Chair Rebecca Skinner, representing commercial and sport fishing and hunting.
The two days of meetings are set for Sept. 19-20, with meetings both days scheduled to start at 9 a.m. They will be held at the King Cove Bingo Hall.
To participate telephonically in the meetings, call 1-883-436-1163. The call is toll-free. Use the conference ID number: 469480238#
