Since Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the creation of a state Bycatch Review Task Force in November, people have been asking the question: “What, exactly, will this task force do?”
The answer will start to come into focus on Friday when the task force meets for the first time at 9 a.m.
The administrative order that established the task force is open ended. The order states that the task force is meant to study the impacts of bycatch on fisheries, evaluate and recommend policies, make sure that state agencies are utilizing proper resources to understand bycatch, and accurately and scientifically inform policymakers and the public about issues pertaining to bycatch.
However, this is a state task force and fisheries are managed by multiple entities including state, national and international ones. It is not clear what the powers of the task force are and what parties it will be making recommendations to.
The agenda for the first meeting has four points: reviewing the administrative order that established the task force; have members introduce themselves, speak about their backgrounds and share their “goals for participation;” create subcommittees and a work plan; and schedule future meetings.
“I look forward to the task force meeting,” task force member Linda Kozak said. “I would like to work on recommendations to see an improvement on the coordination and dissemination of ongoing and proposed research regarding the drastic changes we’re seeing in multiple areas in Alaska and the impact bycatch has on these changes.”
Kozak is filling the halibut fisher seat for the task force. She has been working with the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council for 35 years and in the past has recommended the council to adopt a halibut catch limit in the Bering Sea.
The Bycatch Review Task Force is made up of 13 voting members — each representing a different stakeholder — and two nonvoting members from the Alaska Legislature.
In addition to Kozak, island residents Duncan Fields and Raymond May are on the task force. Fields represents Alaska Natives and May represents salmon fishermen.
Fields and May could not be reached for comment.
The first meeting can be viewed through Alaska Online Public Notices, or aws.alaska.ak.us.
