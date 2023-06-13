Phil Vollands has been appointed CEO of Koniag Energy & Water, a subsidiary of the Kodiak-based Alaska Native regional corporation.
Vollands began his role Monday and is replacing Art Garrod, who retired after leading Koniag Energy & Water since 2018.
“I am honored to take on the role of CEO at Koniag Energy & Water,” Vollands said in a statement. “I am excited to lead the company and drive sustainable and meaningful growth.”
Koniag Energy & Water provides support to the oil and gas and water and wastewater industries, as well as a broad range of technical services for industrial systems, including design, engineering, automation, fabrication, and installation.
Koniag Energy & Water is based in Wasilla with operations in Texas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Georgia and Ohio.
“It’s been great meeting the team here in Alaska, and we’re investing time in the people so it’s been a great day,” Vollands told KDM on his first day with the company.
Vollands is originally from England, but he has been in the United States since 1996. He chose to join Koniag Energy & Water because of “the social mission aspect of it. And the ownership structure of the company was very appealing to me,” Vollands told KDM. “Profit with a purpose, and so I’d say that’s No. 1. No. 2 is the opportunity to grow a company that supports shareholders with whom I can meet.”
Prior to joining Koniag Energy & Water, Vollands held executive positions with energy companies where he worked in business development and growth strategy. As a leader in the industry, Vollands has expertise in operational success, project development, compliance and stakeholder engagement, according to a statement.
Vollands graduated with a BA and MA from Oxford University and a master of management degree from the University of Michigan.
“We are thrilled to welcome Phil Vollands aboard as the next CEO of Koniag Energy & Water,” Koniag Chairman and CEO Ron Unger said in a statement.
“His extensive background in the global energy transition and in leading successful businesses are an ideal combination for growing the sector. Vollands’ leadership will strengthen and accelerate our competencies in and outside of Alaska and will ensure that we continue to innovate and deliver exceptional results for our customers.”
As CEO, Vollands will prioritize developing new market opportunities and fostering relationships with key stakeholders, according to a statement.
Koniag is one of 13 Alaska Native regional corporations created under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971.
