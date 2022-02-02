The Board of Fisheries originally planned for the Southeast and Yakutat Finfish and Shellfish meeting to be in January, but on the first of the month the board postponed it to March because of concerns over COVID in Ketchikan, the Board of Fisheries stated in a release. Later that month, the board announced that the meeting would take place from March 10-20 and would be located in Anchorage.
The change of location drew ire from representatives of coastal communities in Alaska.
“The Board of Fisheries decision to have a meeting about Southeast issues in Anchorage is an affront to Southeast residents and stakeholders,” Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins (D-Sitka) said in a press release where he and other representatives condemned this decision.
The Board of Fisheries cited difficulties finding a location for the meeting and board members’ schedules as the reasons it changed locations.
“I’m deeply disappointed by the Fish Board’s decision to vary from their traditional process in determining their location for their meetings,” Rep. Dan Ortiz (I-Ketchikan) said in a release. “Based on the board members’ comments before their vote, it seems like their primary concerns with meeting in Ketchikan were based on a lack of convenience with their own personal schedules rather than prioritizing the Board’s tradition of being accessible to the Alaskans who are impacted by their decisions.”
In addition to the Southeast and Yakutat Finfish and Shellfish meeting, the Cook Inlet, Kodiak, Westward, Arctic Shellfish, Prince William Sound Shrimp, Statewide Shellfish General Provisions and Supplemental Issues meeting, and the Board of Fisheries’ Hatchery Committee meeting will be held in Anchorage.
“Local input from key stakeholders is critical to the Board of Fisheries being able to make reasoned and well-thought-out decisions,” said Rep. Louise Stutes (R-Kodiak) in the press release. “I’m frustrated that this wasn’t observed in this case and hope it doesn’t become a pattern.”
The Board of Fisheries could not be reached for comment.
The Hatchery Committee is scheduled to meet on March 23, and the Cook Inlet, Kodiak, Westward, Arctic Shellfish, Prince William Sound Shrimp, Statewide Shellfish General Provisions and Supplemental Issues is scheduled to take place from March 26 to April 2. All of these meetings will take place at Egan Civic & Convention Center on 555 W. Fifth Ave.
The Board of Fisheries is accepting comments from people who are impacted by the proposed regulation changes it will be discussing at these meetings. The deadline for comments for the Southeast and Yakutat Finish and Shellfish meeting is Feb. 23. Comments for the Cook Inlet, Kodiak, Westward, Arctic Shellfish, Prince William Sound Shrimp, Statewide Shellfish General Provisions and Supplemental Issues meeting is on March 11, and the deadline for comments on the Hatchery Committee’s meeting is March 8.
Written comments can be mailed to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Boards Support Section at P.O. Box 115526, Juneau, AK 99811-5526, as PDFs to dfg.bof.comments@alaska.gov or online at www.boardoffisheries.adfg.alaska.gov.
There will also be remote public testimonies. People must submit a form by March 3 if they want to give a verbal testimony. This form can be found on the Department of Fish and Game’s website.
