My name is Johnny Walker, and I make muzzle-loading rifles. The story began back in 1748 when my ancestors sailed to the New World from the small hamlet of Palatine, in what became Germany, to the fledgling British colony which evolved into the United States.
Their original name, Korper, was changed to Carper. They were blacksmiths and settled in the Lancaster area of what became Pennsylvania, the birthplace of the iconic gun that came to be known as the Pennsylvania Long Rifle.
Martin Mylin is credited with producing the first of those iconic firearms. The Carpers were not far behind. They married into the famous gun-making Beck family, who were also German immigrants. They used their blacksmith skills to produce not only rifles, but also the equipment to make them. Parts — including barrels — were individually forged, and rifling was part of the process. Stocks were hewn and finished from local wood. The original equipment and skills have been passed from generation to generation in our family for nearly 300 years.
The originals were flintlocks. With the possible exception of clocks, the flintlock firearm was the most technologically advanced instrument of its time. You might say it was the iPhone of that century. It enabled those who used it to gather food and survive.
They did this by pulling the trigger to initiate a spark to ignite the gunpowder charge by flint hitting the iron or steel. These firearms evolved into percussion rifles, in which the spark was delivered by a single-use percussion cap.
Today, we make both.
Our most recent gun (they are not officially classified as firearms) is manufactured by hand right here in Kodiak, by me and my daughter, Jenna Walker, who is also a nurse practitioner at Kodiak Community Health Center. She works side by side with me and has taken up the torch to continue our family legacy of hand making these fine, traditional-style rifles.
The essential parts, including the butt plate, trigger guard, thimbles (which hold the hand-made ram rod next to the stock), sights, triggers and so on are locally forged right here at the blacksmith shop of the Kodiak Baptist Mission.
Likewise, the entire hand-made stock is hard-to-find “super curly maple.” That means the maple wood has five stripes per inch from butt to muzzle; it is both highly desirable and extremely rare. Not only is it beautiful, it is also strong and durable. It is shipped here to Kodiak from Ohio, and we also entirely carve it by hand.
Jenna and I spend about a 100 hours turning a beautiful piece of wood into a highly functional stock that holds the metal parts together to act in harmony as a highly sophisticated tool that originally enabled our ancestors and other New World immigrants to ensure their survival.
Our barrel is the only part that is purchased, but we rifle it ourselves by hand. That means we cut grooves inside the barrel to impart spin to the projectile, or bullet, to enhance accuracy. This also is a long and labor-intensive process, done using original tools, which are a far cry from today’s highly industrialized equipment.
It begins with a spiral index, which is a long cylinder with a series of spiral grooves cut in it. As it is slid back and forth it imparts a spin to a small saw inside the bore which cuts the grooves. This laborious rifling process takes about five hours. Next, the finished barrel is connected to the wooden stock itself. The flintlock and trigger are then fitted. The trigger guard, butt plate and tang, which is the tail end of the barrel, are forged next using tools in the blacksmith shop.
The stock and metal are fitted together. They are finished with a stain using fermented tobacco juice and an acid called ferric nitrate. Next we apply the finish of shellac and varnish to the completed stock. Round balls are cast using a mold. She is now ready for the squirrel woods.
A new skill that has been added by Jenna is hand engraving. This adds a touch of beauty, elegance and class. She learned this from Herschel House, the most famous knife and muzzle-loading rifle maker in the United States. She has applied these techniques to both knife making as well as our first muzzleloader made at the Kodiak Baptist Mission. This emphasizes that we continue to look for new ways to apply Old World technology to further improve on a well-established product.
When asked who is going to own this first rifle manufactured here in Kodiak, Jenna glowed as she proudly smiled and quietly announced, “It’s mine.”
