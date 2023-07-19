APCA

Courtesy of PATH Academy

APCA PATH instructors, Alicia Reando, left, and Janelle Richards, right, demonstrate how to do CPR for PATH Academy students.

 APCA Communications

A regional consortium is taking steps to train a new generation of mid-level medical workers as Kodiak’s health care service providers, among others, continue to face a severe labor shortage. 

Kodiak’s second PATH Academy is set for Aug. 7-18. It is two weeks of training and job placement that provides a unique opportunity for anyone over age 16 to gain the skills they need to start or change careers, said Jennifer Nixon, the workforce development and health equity director for the Alaska Primary Care Association. “It’s two weeks of pre-training in health care for anyone interested in a new career or changing careers.” 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.