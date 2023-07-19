A regional consortium is taking steps to train a new generation of mid-level medical workers as Kodiak’s health care service providers, among others, continue to face a severe labor shortage.
Kodiak’s second PATH Academy is set for Aug. 7-18. It is two weeks of training and job placement that provides a unique opportunity for anyone over age 16 to gain the skills they need to start or change careers, said Jennifer Nixon, the workforce development and health equity director for the Alaska Primary Care Association. “It’s two weeks of pre-training in health care for anyone interested in a new career or changing careers.”
The training will directly address Kodiak’s glaring health care worker shortage, Nixon said. APCA partners are Anchorage-based South Central Area Health Education Center, Kodiak College, Kodiak Area Native Association and the Kodiak Community Health Center.
Carol Austerman, CEO and executive director for KCHC, said it’s hard to find people to replace those who have left the field.
“Recruiting in the medical field is difficult right now,” Austerman said. “Burnout is a big problem, and people get tired, and a lot of people left after COVID-19.” The pandemic affected the medical field profoundly, she said, with workers at all levels leaving for other vocations.
For example, Austerman said KCHC has been seeking an MD or an Osteopath for a year with no results. Kodiak’s location, isolation and housing shortage are partly to blame, she said. “It’s tough to get people to move here. We don’t have the same resources here for people that are available in the Lower 48.”
Austerman said KCHC offers moving allowances, generous time off and other amenities to attract critical workers to the island. “One thing that we’ve learned in recruiting is that people have different needs that are important to them. Some people need time off; some need opportunities to do mission work. We try to work with people to meet their needs.”
She said it’s tough to recruit locals to fill jobs at the clinic, too. “Our goal is to hire Kodiak people, but we’re seeing a huge drop off — people are just not applying.” She said the clinic is happy to be a PATH sponsor to try to reverse that trend.
PATH Participants learn CPR, mental health first-aid and gain job-readiness skills they need to thrive in a medical environment and talk directly with Kodiak medical hiring managers.
“They learn fundamental skills and meet and interview with local employers,” Austerman said. “We’ve had people get jobs right there in some cases.”
PATH graduates get certificated in CPR, and can land jobs as clinic assistants, front desk and administrative staff, and qualify for apprenticeships or further training at APCU educational partners, the University of Alaska-Anchorage and Alaska Pacific University.
Nixon said next month’s training can directly address Kodiak’s shortage.
“Participants take myriad paths, and our goal is to get them those fundamental skills,” Nixon said. “Local employers get to interview our trainees, and around the state we’ve had people walk out of PATH and right into jobs.”
More than 250 trainees go through PATH every year, she said, with most landing jobs after completing the training. “We have a very high success rate.”
Nixon said the curriculum of the August training will be especially designed to address Kodiak’s needs. PATH training is free, and the Alaska Primary Care Association is offering stipends for child care, transportation and food to help attract participants.
“There are a lot of barriers for some to receive training like this, and we are so happy to offer this financial aid. It’s a terrific approach,” Nixon said.
Questions? Call APCA at 907-290-5959.
