220616-G-MT091-014

A marine inspector with Coast Guard Sector Anchorage issues a decal to fishing vessel In’Em indicating that it passed a commercial fishing vessel safety exam in Naknek, Alaska, June 16, 2022. Displaying the decal communicates to Coast Guard law enforcement officers on the water that the vessel is in compliance with federal safety laws. U. S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa E. F. McKenzie.

 Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa

Commercial fishing in Alaska is dangerous, with fishers enduring cold temperatures and wild seas to fill their boats with fish. 

Kodiak residents know that all too well, as names of lost-at-sea fishermen are engraved on gold plates on a memorial in front of the harbormaster building. In addition, a service during each Crab Fest pays tribute to the fishermen lost during the year.   

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.