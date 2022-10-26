Commercial fishing in Alaska is dangerous, with fishers enduring cold temperatures and wild seas to fill their boats with fish.
Kodiak residents know that all too well, as names of lost-at-sea fishermen are engraved on gold plates on a memorial in front of the harbormaster building. In addition, a service during each Crab Fest pays tribute to the fishermen lost during the year.
That will be different this year. For the first time since 2015, the Coast Guard 17th District Commercial Fishing Vessel Safety office reported a fatality-free commercial fishing season in Alaska for fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30.
According to the Coast Guard, this is only the second time this has happened.
“I give most all the credit to the fishing industry when it comes to staying safe and alive,” said Scott Wilwert, Commercial Fishing Vessel Safety Coordinator of the Coast Guard 17th District, which includes Kodiak. “The efforts of Coast Guard fishing vessel examiners and maritime training organizations like the Alaska Marine Safety Education Association and the North Pacific Vessel Owners Association also play a vital role in preparing fishermen to survive an incident at sea and utilize the equipment they have onboard during an emergency.”
An operational fatality is defined as a death resulting from an incident at sea, such as an overboard fisherman, a sunken or lost vessel, or an on-deck accident.
Fishing vessel owners and operators are reminded of the importance of properly maintaining their vessel’s lifesaving equipment, ensuring that all crewmembers working on deck are wearing personal floatation devices, and conducting regular shipboard drills to maintain the crew’s proficiency at operating shipboard emergency equipment.
“We definitely want to keep this momentum going through (the) calendar year 2022 and beyond,” Wilwert said. “The linear trend of operational fatalities in the commercial fishing industry in Alaska has been steadily downward, and we want to continue to work with the industry to keep it that way. Dangers are ever present in the fishing industry and are the reason we’re encouraging mariners to remain vigilant when it comes to crew training and safety.”
Dockside safety exams became mandatory in 2015 for vessels operating beyond three nautical miles from the territorial sea baseline. The Coast Guard also encourages owners and operators to review and be knowledgeable of their vessels’ general maintenance and upkeep.
An exam can be scheduled by calling the Kodiak office at 486-5918. A pre-examination checklist can be found at www.fishsafewest.info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.