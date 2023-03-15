The Kodiak Advisory Committee for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game at a recent meeting made the decision to prioritize local hunting and, as a result of that focus, is working on ways to reduce the impact of the boats and aircraft that bring other people here to hunt.
Currently, reports are that high transporter activity around Port Lions, Old Harbor and Larsen Bay, in particular, are making deer less available for locals invested in subsistence and sport hunting, according to Paul Chervenak, chairman of the Kodiak Advisory Committee.
“A lot of the locals depend on that meat for their nutrition and what they live off of, so it’s impacting the locals getting the harvest, the meat they need,” Chervenak said.
The Kodiak Advisory Committee supported the reduction of non-resident bag limits to one deer a year, during its Feb. 28 meeting. Transporters believe this is unlikely to reduce the number of participants but could potentially reduce the number of deer harvested in these areas, according to Chervenak.
A transporter working group was established by the Kodiak Advisory Committee last year. That entity is in support of proposed regulations for the marking of boats and aircraft used by transporters. Marking would help with the identification of commercial transporters and enforcement, according to notes from the Transporter Working Group. This proposal is likely to pass, according to Jason Bunch, chairman of the Big Game Commercial Services Board.
Another regulation supported by the transporter working group would hold transporters accountable for their clients. The proposal would make transporters ensure their clients have permissions for the areas they hunt in. Current concerns involve transporters dropping off clients on public beaches and then are unaware when clients move inland to privately owned lands. This would enhance accountability, consistency between guides, and ethical concerns.
The Department of Fish and Game is looking into getting better data on the number of transporters operating in the Kodiak area, according to Chervenak and Bunch. Data currently isn’t broken down into area-specific information, according to Bunch.
“The system the state uses to collect data is inadequate, and so we have to go by what [locals] can tell us...,” Bunch said. “We really need to look at a lot of data before we just go ahead and limit transporters.”
Bunch said the uncertainty of the problem makes it difficult to address. But other areas, such as Southeast Alaska, have supported proposals looking to solve similar situations.
The Department of Fish and Game gave statistics during the recent advisory board meeting that indicated an increase in non-resident harvest and participation.
The amount of hunting does not present a biological problem and does not seem to be driving down deer populations. Rather, large amounts of hunters being dropped off in these areas is creating hunting pressure and driving deer further into harder-to-reach areas.
“It’s easier to harvest where the deer are accessible — not everywhere is accessible,” Chervenak said. “The protected areas or the bays or better beaches closer to the villages get over-harvested.”
