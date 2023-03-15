Deer

Courtesy of Alaska Department of Fish and Game

A Sitka blacktail deer is seen on Near Island.

The Kodiak Advisory Committee for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game at a recent meeting made the decision to prioritize local hunting and, as a result of that focus, is working on ways to reduce the impact of the boats and aircraft that bring other people here to hunt.

Currently, reports are that high transporter activity around Port Lions, Old Harbor and Larsen Bay, in particular, are making deer less available for locals invested in subsistence and sport hunting, according to Paul Chervenak, chairman of the Kodiak Advisory Committee.

