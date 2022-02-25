District 5 Republicans broke with the state party and endorsed Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, for the 2022 U.S. Senate race, passing a resolution at the District 5 meeting on Saturday.
Supporting Murkowski was a no-brainer for Bob Brodie, former chairman of the local Republican Party and former mayor of the City of Kodiak.
“Like is the case with elected officials, [I] don’t agree with everything [she does], but I think she has been a good senator for Alaska,” Brodie said. “She is in touch with our fisheries issues and supports our Coast Guard.”
Her work with the fisheries has impacted most — if not all — of the people who work in fisheries on the island, said Duncan Fields, chairman of the District 5 Republican Party. She fought for disaster relief money, supported the observer programs and funding for seafood processors, according to Fields. In addition to that, she has a good track record of advocating for the rights of Alaska Natives, supporting veterans, education reform and has voted along party lines the vast majority of times, the resolution states.
“Fundamentally, this resolution represents what is good for Kodiak,” Fields said. “This is about our community and our economy. I don’t think you can overstate how important Sen. Murkowski is and has been to Kodiak.”
However, not everyone at the convention agreed with the decision to endorse Murkowski. Aaron Griffin was one of the party members who voted against the resolution.
“I do think that Murkowski has done a good job representing Alaska,” Griffin said. “The problem with Lisa Murkowski is not Alaska issues, it’s nationwide issues.”
Even though Griffin thinks that there are many good reasons to support Murkowski — including the fact that, if Congress swings red like expected, she will be one of the most senior members in the Senate — she crossed the party lines one-too-many lines for him.
She voted in favor of funding Planned Parenthood and voted against both of former president Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominees. As an evangelical Christian, he would have been OK if Murkowski remained neutral on the issue of abortion, but he sees these actions as supporting abortion.
Griffin is also not pleased with the fact that she — and Sen. Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young — voted in to confirm Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. Tshibaka has said that, had she been in Congress, she would have opposed that confirmation.
Griffin isn’t sure whether or not Tshibaka can beat Murkowski in the primaries. Even if Murkowski does prevail in the end, he thinks that she’ll have to recognize that there is a large number of Republicans who are opposed to many of her policies.
Why would anybody who support Murkowski. The fleecing of hardworking middle class and small business owners is what Lisa has done to Alaskans. Lisa you will not be Alaska’s Senator in Jan 2023. kelly tshibaka Is Alaska’s next Senator!
