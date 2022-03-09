It didn’t take long for the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine to affect the Kodiak economy. Our island, along with the rest of the country, has seen gas prices rise as oil prices have skyrocketed.
Nationwide, the average price of gas was $4.17 per gallon as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the AAA Gas Price estimator, and in Alaska things are even worse. The average price per gallon in the state was $4.50 as of Tuesday, according to AAA.
Rising gas prices have hit rural communities especially hard, because of the cost it takes to transport oil, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said at a press conference on Tuesday.
At the Petro Express station on Mill Bay Road, a gallon of gas cost $4.17 Tuesday morning, a 20 cent increase from last week, according to Joel Juan, who works at the gas station. By 3 p.m. Tuesday, that same gallon of gas rose to $4.27.
North Pacific Fuel has also been raising prices. The price for a gallon of gas at the Gas N Go, which is part of North Pacific Fuel, was $4.12 as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. Gas prices there increased by 25 cents between Feb. 28 and Monday, according to employee Ernesto Javier.
North Pacific Fuel owns two other gas stations in the City of Kodiak, one on Shelikof Street and the other on Rezanof Drive, across the street from McDonalds.
By contrast, Bells Flats Little Store has kept its prices consistent since the start of February, store owner Sawyer Bevis said. She bases her gas prices on the delivery price and said she will be getting her next delivery this week. Right now, a gallon of unleaded is $3.96, but she expects that price to go up sometime this week, she said.
“We’ve definitely been seeing upticks [in prices], for sure,” Bevis said. “We expect to continue to see upticks.”
The costs extend beyond the pump. Michael McKee pays between $100 and $150 per week on gas for his car so he can drive back and forth between the city and his home in Bell’s Flats. When he’s not on land, he still feels the price hikes when he fishes for pollock, he said.
“I don’t own the vessel [I fish on], but the price [of oil] is taking a cut from my profit,” McKee said.
The more it costs to fish, the less money he makes.
Despite the fact that there is an abundance of oil in Alaska, a significant chunk of the gas that is sold in Alaska comes from out of state, according to state economist Neal Fried. The price of Alaska oil is beholden to the international market, he said.
“People that live near the refineries think that they should have the cheapest gas in the world,” Fried said.
That’s not the case anywhere in the country, but Alaska is especially impacted by this because there are only three refineries in the state — it’s a small market, Fried said.
However, Dunleavy said he does not think the problem is with the market size but the amount of oil that is being sent to refineries. Refineries have the capacity to work with more oil — the oil just isn’t there, he said.
As the spring approaches, he fears that gas prices may get even worse, he said.
(2) comments
I find it laughable that the feckless Biden regime is blaming this on Russia and Ukraine war. The price of a gallon of gas has been going up as well the cost of everything from food to timber. Biden is determine on destroying the hardworking middle class and small business owner of America. With inflation on a 40yr high this is how the Demoncrat elitist tax’s the middle class and nobody including our journalist will call out this administration.
Losing election have consequences stolen elections have catastrophic consequences.
