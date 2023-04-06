Coast Guard

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Coast Guard members cut a ribbon celebrating the new location of the Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment on Tuesday.

 Lev Oswell

The Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment at Base Kodiak has celebrated its move to a new location from its old space in downtown Kodiak.

The U.S.C.G. Marine Safety Detachment opened in its new location several weeks ago, but celebrated the move with a ribbon cutting last Tuesday. Its new location is located in the last building on the left off Rezanof before passing over the Buskin River as residents head from the city of Kodiak toward the airport. 

