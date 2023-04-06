The Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment at Base Kodiak has celebrated its move to a new location from its old space in downtown Kodiak.
The U.S.C.G. Marine Safety Detachment opened in its new location several weeks ago, but celebrated the move with a ribbon cutting last Tuesday. Its new location is located in the last building on the left off Rezanof before passing over the Buskin River as residents head from the city of Kodiak toward the airport.
Its address is 5211 W. Rezanof Drive. The detachment is located on the backside of a large white building with a Coast Guard Stripe on it.
“This was started about six years ago, and we moved locations to get us into a more modern building. Even though the building is old it’s more suitable for the mission and housing the workforce here,” Marine Safety Detachment Supervisor Lt. Luke Milyard said in an interview with KDM.
Another reason for the move is to move the detachment back onto base property, which also allows for the office to be serviced by base facilities and engineering, according to Milyard.
The Marine Safety Detachment acts as the commercial fishing vessel safety examiners, provides decals to fishing vessels, deals with pollution and environmental threats, and conducts marine casualty investigations, among other responsibilities. The office is used frequently by commercial fishermen as well as Coast Guard members.
“Come by and check it out, we would welcome everybody,” Milyard said. “We hand out commercial fishing vessel safety exam checklists, and we also have things that might help them with their safety exams, like, for example: zipper wax, whistles and other odds and ends.”
