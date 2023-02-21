Kodiak Middle School has started its first-ever dance team, which is now performing during basketball games.
The Kodiak Middle School dance team made its debut on Feb. 11 during the Kodiak High School junior varsity basketball game. The program started on Jan. 16, but talks with Kodiak Island Borough School District Athletic Director Deb Rohrer had been ongoing since last fall.
Dance coaches Laura Arboleda and Nique de la Fuente volunteered to start a Kodiak Middle School dance team last month. The team has 14 members between sixth and eighth grade.
“There has never been a KMS dance team. So, we are proud of this program we have started and foresee it continuing in the future,” Arboleda wrote to KDM in an email. “Most are sixth graders and are extremely happy to have another program available to them to join.”
Arboleda said she and Fuente began the program because of their love of dance. Arboleda said they have been dancing since they were children and now have more than 30 years of dance experience between them.
“We hope to be able to build confidence, demonstrate grace, teach discipline and, most importantly, show the team just how much they can accomplish when they work hard and achieve goals,” Arboleda said.
The middle school dance team plans on performing for all Kodiak High School junior varsity basketball games for boys’ and girls’ teams. It has performed three times so far, and its next performance is scheduled for this weekend.
“They are proud to be on the team. They show up to practice excited and ready to work and as every practice goes by, Coach Nique and I can absolutely tell they’re working outside of practice, too!” Arboleda said.
The team will be holding a “Kick-A-Thon” fundraiser on March 6. The team will be doing “kicks” for 15 consecutive minutes. Donors can give the team a flat rate donation or a pledge per kick.
“The girls have been training vigorously for this and will use these funds for team costumes, camp fees, future travel and competition fees,” Arboleda said. “We are not a school funded program, so we rely heavily on the support of our community and our team fee. Next year, we hope to grow this program even more and continue to bring Kodiak one of the best halftime shows yet.”
Arboleda said they plan to start the program earlier in the school year next year. Currently the dance team is made up of all girls, but everyone is welcome. She said it is too late for any new members this year, but the team hopes to be back next year with a longer season — beginning in September or October and running through April.
