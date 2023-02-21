Dance

Courtesy of Laura Arboleda

The Kodiak Middle School dance team. 

Kodiak Middle School has started its first-ever dance team, which is now performing during basketball games.

The Kodiak Middle School dance team made its debut on Feb. 11 during the Kodiak High School junior varsity basketball game. The program started on Jan. 16, but talks with Kodiak Island Borough School District Athletic Director Deb Rohrer had been ongoing since last fall.

