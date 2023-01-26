Rafe Oliphant didn’t just win the Eric Lochman Memorial Big Buck Contest; he crushed the competition. 

Olphant’s winning rack scored 111 points — nearly a whopping 10 points better than runner-up Josiah Pleaseant, whose rack collected 102 7/8. This marked the largest margin of victory in the contest since Stephanie Blondin’s win in 2012. 

