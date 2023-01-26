Rafe Oliphant didn’t just win the Eric Lochman Memorial Big Buck Contest; he crushed the competition.
Olphant’s winning rack scored 111 points — nearly a whopping 10 points better than runner-up Josiah Pleaseant, whose rack collected 102 7/8. This marked the largest margin of victory in the contest since Stephanie Blondin’s win in 2012.
“I was a little surprised,” Oliphant said Monday evening from Larsen Bay. “I felt pretty good about it being in the top 5, but I didn’t know if it would win or not.”
Oliphant wasn’t at the awards ceremony at Big Ray’s — the sporting goods store that has sponsored the contest since the 1980s. So he didn’t get a chance to tell the assembled crowd how he bagged the winning deer, which came with an accompanying prize package valued at $1,913.98. In total, close to $11,000 in prizes was awarded to the top 10 finishers, plus the Little and Lucky Buck winners.
Oliphant, whose top finish had been a sixth in 2019, topped a field of 34 entries, one shy of the number of racks entered for the 2021 contest.
He logged close to 17 miles on foot during his four-day solo hunting excursion in a remote part of the island. When he encountered the buck, Oliphant said he was about 10 miles from camp. He had seen the deer the night before and knew that was the one he wanted. He shot the deer from 200 yards away, then spent “a long night” breaking down the 200-pound deer and returning to the campsite. It took him a few more days to hike to the beach to get picked up.
“I was pretty sure that was the one I was going to enter,” Oliphant said. “That was the biggest one I had seen during the season.”
Measurements of a buck’s rack determine scores, and judging criteria includes the antler spread, length of the points and number of points on each side of the rack.
The Boone and Crockett Club — the authority on game records — lists the world record typical Sitka blacktail as 133 points. That mark was set in 1970. Anything above 108 points is worthy of making the record list.
The winning rack was the only one over 108 points, but the top six cracked the century mark. Only two points separated second through sixth.
“Once again, we can say it was another interesting year,” contest organizer Lenny Heglin said. “We are proud to say the tradition continues, and we plan to keep it going next year — and hopefully make a few changes to make it even better.”
Oliphant, originally from Missouri, is a seasoned hunter. He started at the age of 7 and shot his first deer three years later with his dad. He moved to Kodiak 13 years ago to be a mechanic at the Yamaha dealership. That didn’t last long. The love for the outdoors called. He has been a fishing guide for Fox Tail Lodge in the fall and Kodiak Legends Lodge during the summer. Both lodges are in Larsen Bay, where he spends eight months out of the year.
“I just like being out there with nature, and if you get lucky enough to harvest a deer, that is icing on the cake,” Oliphant said. “I just like being out there and watching animals.”
Eric Lochman Memorial Big Buck Contest results
1. Rafe Oliphant, 111; 2. Josiah Pleaseant, 102 7/8; 3. August Ackerman, 102 4/8; 4. Brandon Dent, 101 4/8; 5. Justin Phillips, 100 7/8; 6. Michelle Deyoung, 100 5/8 ; 7. Ben Kondro, 99 6/8; 8. Todd Burton, 99 3/8; 9. Wyatt Horn, 99 7/8; 10. Gus Dugan, 98 3/8 .
Little buck — Greg Pennington
