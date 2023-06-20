A Coast Guard family that gave birth in Kodiak last year to a stillborn son they named Harrison set up a communal trading spot for toy cars on the Near Island South End Trail in memory of their son before transferring off the island earlier this month.
Tiffany and Landon Cannon had two sons while stationed in Kodiak. Lincoln was their first son, and Harrison their second.
“The doctors told us, ‘This hasn’t happened on Kodiak in the past 10 years, this is very uncommon.’ So, I think that alone was a very isolating feeling for us,” Tiffany said in an interview with KDM.
Weeks after Harrison died, 7-year-old Kodiak resident Sawyer Cipolla went missing. His body was later found on Pillar Mountain, where he had died of hypothermia.
“I remember going through that and searching for Sawyer, and it just in my head rang that bell,” Landon told KDM. “While we’re not alone in this... knowing that others around me were dealing with these really powerful feelings sort of connected me to this human experience a lot more.”
The Cannons wanted to create a clear message for others facing a similar situation that they are not alone, and there are others who are willing to help and can relate to their experiences.
The Cannons learned that the city of Kodiak’s Parks and Recreation Department can create memorial benches, and the couple had one created on Near Island’s South End Trail.
“It became, ‘What can we do to put this out there for someone else that might be going through this to maybe not feel so alone?’ ” Tiffany told KDM.
The bench holds a plaque that says “in memory of Harrison Davis Lee Cannon and the little ones we have lost to stillbirth, miscarriage and infant loss. You are not alone.”
Tiffany and Landon created a communal trading spot for toy cars called “Harrison’s Hot Wheels Exchange” next to the bench dedicated to their son. The location is marked by a piece of carved and finished driftwood on a tree, and the cars are stored in a blue tackle box staked to the ground.
“Landon and I made a decision to set this up before transferring this summer in memory of our son [who] passed away last year. It’s also a beautiful reflection area. Bring your binoculars on a sunny day!” Tiffany Cannon posted on Facebook.
The goal was not only for the couple to have a place to remember Harrison, but for others to remember the children they’d lost.
“Even though the world is worse off without him, my world is still better because he existed,” Landon said to KDM. “I think that’s true of other people who [lost] their [children].”
The idea for the matchbox trading spot was also inspired by their other son, Lincoln.
“Our first son, he’s obsessed,” Landon said to KDM. “We have tons and tons of Hot Wheels… . It would be a fun thing for us to be able to do before we left and when [Landon] came back bring [him] out to trade Hot Wheels with at a location that was meant for his brother.”
Despite leaving, the family said it is interested in coming back to Kodiak to live permanently. In the meantime, the trading spot will be looked after by friends in Kodiak.
“The next time you and your littles are out hiking Near Island South End Trail please consider bringing a hot wheel or matchbox car to trade in this new communal trading spot,” Tiffany posted on Facebook.
