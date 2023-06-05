The Kodiak City Council has approved several changes to the structure of the Port and Harbors Advisory Board.
Among them, future PHAB meeting agendas will be set through a collaborative process that includes the harbormaster and the chair, and a non-voting, ex-officio member from the City Council has been added.
PHAB will maintain its advisory board status. It also will still be able to appoint its own chairperson. The advisory board also will be allowed to continue to meet at least four times a year and/or as needed.
“On the record, I want to state that I fully support [the proposed changes] which reorganizes the Port and Harbor Advisory Board,” PHAB Chair Nick Szabo said at the May 25 City Council meeting where the changes were made.
“It’s not everything that I would prefer to see, but it’s a reasonable compromise and I urge your approval tonight without any changes,” Szabo said.
Under the changes, PHAB also will be able to start providing feedback on the city’s Capital Improvement List as related to the port and harbors, have an annual review and recommendation of schedule of fees, charges and tariffs as they relate to the port and harbors, provide feedback on proposed issues and legislation as directed by City Council, and act as a conduit to receive and evaluate formal and informal advice on port and harbor operations from Kodiak citizens and user groups.
The city set PHAB as one of its strategic priorities in February 2021. Since then, the City Council has been considering ways to restructure PHAB in an effort to improve communication between the city and the board, among other things.
Other discussed changes, but not ultimately approved, would have allowed the harbormaster to chair the board, added a Council member to the board as a voting member, downgraded the board to a committee, reduced the number of times the board met, and allowed the city manager to determine items for discussion.
After strong pushback from harbor users and current PHAB members earlier this year, City Mayor Pat Branson and Szabo have been meeting to see if they could find a path forward that would please both sides.
“I want to thank you, the mayor, and Nick Szabo for putting in so much time and effort on this, and it’s very important,” Council member Terry Haines said before the vote. “Our Port and Harbors Advisory Board is as important as any other advisory board that we have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.