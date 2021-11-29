The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly discussed a few high-dollar projects at Thursday’s work session that it may approve at an upcoming regular session.
The projects include replacing the fume head exhaust system at the borough-owned Kodiak Fisheries Research Center on Near Island and a complete boiler replacement for the Kodiak Island Borough building.
FISHERIES RESEARCH CENTER EXHAUST SYSTEM
According to Matt Gandel, the borough’s project manager, all the items are considered essential.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency, one the building’s major tenants, requested upgrades to its exhaust system. The last upgrade was conducted in 2014 as part of a larger energy-efficient overhaul; the system reduced four exhaust fans into one for the entire system.
According to Gandel, the building has been at the borderline of having acceptable exhaust flow during inspections.
“Since then things have been getting older and a little dirtier, so we’re having difficulty maintaining the minimum levels needed,” Gandel said. “It’s a safety issue for the people working in that building.”
The project the borough put out to bid will segregate two fume heads and give its own exhaust fan, along with some duct work.
Gandel said the borough originally put the project out to bid in February, but only received one bid at $250,000, “which was substantially more than we anticipated.”
The borough decided to table the project until it could talk with NOAA and the US General Services Administration, which oversees the federal lease for the fisheries center.
“We asked if they could contribute some funding but they were not really interested in that,” Gandel said. “But since this is a safety issue, we really didn’t want to sit on it too long and went back out to bid.”
The borough received two bids — one from Kodiak-based Scott’s Heating and Plumbing and one from Anchorage-based Klebs Mechanical, Inc.
Scott’s Heating and Plumbing’s base bid came in at $149,930, while Klebs Mechanical quoted $249,500, based on a unofficial bid tabulation.
“We’ll be asking to proceed with that work at the next meeting,” Gandel said.
Assembly Member Scott Smiley asked about safety concerns, including whether some of the fume heads would be used for corrosive materials. Smiley is the retired director of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Kodiak Seafood and Marine Science Center, also based on Near Island.
Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad said it wouldn’t likely be the case, though some acids might be used in the re-agents used in NOAA experiments.
“The problem is that if you don’t meet the minimum requirements on your fume heads, you have a constant alarm that goes off and you’re not drawing enough air to protect the user of the fume head,” Conrad said.
Smiley said based on his knowledge of and the size of the Kodiak Fisheries Research Center building, at some point corrosive elements may be used in the building.
“You will need a special fume head for that,” Smile said. “We went through that at the Fish Tech Center at one point. I think you have to tell them (NOAA) that if they are going to use specific corrosives, they are going to have to pay some more money because you different fume head system for that.”
BOROUGH BUILDING BOILERS
Gandel said the borough building’s boiler system is more than 50 years old and long outlived its lifespan.
“The goal is to replace them with one fuel boiler and one electric boiler, and also replace all the associated pumps with the equipment in that room,” Gandel said.
He added a fair bit of abatement work would be needed because some material contains asbestos materials.
“It’s a total remodel of the boiler room,” Gandel said.
The borough initially put the project out to bid in May, but received only one proposal for $1.1 million.
The assembly rejected the project at the time due to the lack of bids received and the proposed cost. Gandel said it was re-bid in October and received five responses.
The bid deadline closed on Monday, according to Gandel.
The project also has two alternate items attached to it. One alternate is to replace the borough maintenance building boiler, which shares the same issues as the borough building. The second alternate includes replacing an electrical cabinet outside the maintenance building.
Scott’s Heating and Plumbing provided a base bid of $963,093, an alternate of $412,205 and $75,915 for the second alternate.
The next lowest came from Bellingham-based Dawson Construction, LLC at $1.03 million for the base bid, $347,000 for the first alternate and $49,000 for the second.
Wasilla-based Wolverine Supply, Inc. submitted a base bid of $1.09 million, plus $477,000 for the first alternate and $83,000 for the second alternate.
Kodiak-based Jay-Brant General Contractors provided a base bid of $1.12 million, $415,019 for alternate one and $50,558 for the second.
The highest came from Klebs Mechanical for $1.36 million base bid, $507,000 for the first alternate and $90,000 for the second.
The project would be funded from the borough’s buildings and grounds fund, which has $1.6 million available.
Gandel said the bid specifications allow the assembly to award the bid based upon a combination of the base bid and local preference. Alternates can be decided separately.
Gandel added borough staff was asking for direction on which alternates to award because it could change the decision.
Scott’s Heating and Plumbing would be considered the lowest if either alternate were awarded in addition to the base bid. If both alternates were awarded, then Dawson Construction would be considered the lowest bidder.
Arndt said he couldn’t see the borough justifying spending $even $412,000 on a boiler room overhaul for the maintenance building.
“In my personal opinion, it makes absolutely no sense to spend that kind of money ... that’s too much money for a warehouse,” Arndt said. “It really makes the borough building system seem better.”
Gandel said the cost for the maintenance building would also require asbestos abatement.
“I think there is more work than just the boiler itself,” Gandel said, “but I agree because I thought the alternates were higher than I expected.”
Assembly Member Aimee Williams said regardless of whatever package, whether it’s just the base bid or the additional options, she supported awarding it to a local preference.
“No matter how it works out I would be leaning toward keeping the jobs here if we can,” Williams said.
