Nick and Jarryn Choate celebrated Father’s Day — they actually celebrated a few days before — by doing something extreme.
The two are the first father-and-son duo to complete the ultra-popular Discover Kodiak Adjust Your Altitude challenge in 24 hours.
They summited seven peaks — Heitman, Kashevaroff, Pyramid, Barometer, Sharatin, Monashka and North Sister mountains — in 24 hours. Insane. The adventure started at 5:20 a.m. June 16 and finished at 4:10 a.m. June 17. That’s 22 hours, 50 minutes of pure punishment. Thirty miles of hiking, roughly 14,000 feet of elevation and 99,500 steps.
They loved every second of it.
“Thank the Lord we had good weather,” said father Nick. “There was cloud coverage and it wasn’t really hot. Our bodies held together and we made it through.”
That is unlike last year when Nick’s and Jarryn’s attempt at completing all seven summits in 24 hours came up one mountain short. Last year, the two picked the hottest day of the summer to tackle the challenge and were zapped of energy by the seventh mountain.
That didn’t happen this time. Because the Choates are moving to Missouri, the two had a short time frame for redemption. Nick — a seven-year employee for the Kodiak Electric Association — leaves the island Saturday while the rest of the family departs in early July.
“It felt really good getting it done this year,” said Jarryn, a rising high school sophomore who plays football and baseball.
Instead of heat, the two slushed through the snow on top of Sharatin and Pyramid mountains.
“Ideally, it would be better to wait until later in the summer when some of the snow is gone,” Nick said.
Time wasn’t on their side. Past 24-hour finishers — and there have been a handful — usually wait until July to take down the seven mountains. In 2020, the couple of Dylan Brady and Emily Pittis blazed to a seven-summit record of 10 hours, 40 minutes. They broke Todd Murdoch’s 2020 record of 13 hours, 30 minutes.
The Choates weren’t going for a speed record, but they did run down a few of the mountains. Their method of attack was a steady pace while staying mentally focused, which is challenging to do when your body is sore and sleepy. They do go down as the first to complete the challenge — in its fourth year — this summer.
“I didn’t see any tracks going up Sharatin. It looked like we were breaking trail,” Nick said.
The two started with Monashka and ended with Heitman. In between, they kept fueled with snacks, Gatorade and water. April — Nick’s wife and Jarryn’s mom — delivered Subway sandwiches midway through the day. Their dog Midnight — a black lab mix — did all the mountains but Barometer.
“We got home, and that dog — I don’t know if she even walked 50 feet. She planted herself in a room and just camped out there all day,” Nick said.
Nick and Jarryn didn’t even wait to get inside the house to take a nap.
“I pulled up in the driveway, kicked the seat back in the van and fell asleep,” Nick said. “Jarryn was already asleep and the dog was asleep. By the time I woke up, it took everything I could muster to get inside the house.”
As of Wednesday, 540 people have registered for the challenge.
