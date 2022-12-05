While three Dallas Cowboys players celebrated a touchdown by jumping into a large red kettle on Thanksgiving Day, 3,000 miles away Kodiak’s Salvation Army couple was dusting off their own red kettles in preparation for the holiday season.
It’s that time of the year, Kodiak, when Safeway and Walmart shoppers are greeted by joyful neighbors ringing bells and spreading cheer. Some sing. Some pass out candy. All are there for the Salvation Army red kettle donation drive.
Kodiak’s drive — and all over the nation — began in earnest the day after Thanksgiving and will continue until Christmas Eve. That makes this time of the year one of the busiest for Major Dave Davis and his wife, Major Lola Davis. In their second tour to The Rock, the couple organizes the Salvation Army’s many holiday programs, including the red kettle drive.
“The amount of individuals and groups you come into contact with within those five weeks is like it is social media on steroids,” Dave Davis said. “It is a great blessing.”
The red kettle drive is the Salvation Army’s biggest local fundraiser and helps fund a bulk of their holiday-related programs. Last year’s drive raised $42,000, marking the second-straight year of eclipsing $40,000.
“Some of the donations are astounding,” Dave Davis said. “The amount of hours that one person will continually put into the bell ringing is amazing. It is amazing to see what people will give.”
While the Davis’ are the program’s backbone, David Blacketer has turned into the face of the kettle drive over the years. Blacketer usually logs 46 hours each season ringing the bell. He is going to cut back this year to 40, but that is because, being in his mid-80s, Dave Davis told him he couldn’t stand outside Walmart this season.
“The Kodiak community is really givers,” Blacketer said. “It really amazes me, whether it is a tragedy or sickness, people are right there. You don’t see that anyplace else. I call it the island mentality.”
Standing outside Walmart on Saturday was Janelle Brentson, the Salvation Army Food Bank coordinator. She was dressed as an elf and passed out candy bars hidden behind holiday-themed fabric.
She was there for a Salvation Army challenge for the Western territory.
“I noticed that everybody else was dressing up around Alaska and the other places,” Brentson said.
The Salvation Army also coordinates the annual family toy donation, which includes giving trees set up in various businesses around town, and family Christmas food baskets, and partners with the Kodiak Rotary Club for its Coats for Kids program. Dave Davis calls it “the one-stop-shop” for families. He said 113 families took part in last year’s distribution drive. This year’s drive is scheduled for Dec. 19-20.
“When we were here before, we were doing like 139 families — sometimes higher and sometimes lower. Since we have been back, we don’t get those kinds of numbers, but we still get all the folks who are grateful,” Dave Davis said.
Families can apply for the distribution drive this week or sign up to be a bell ringer by contacting Lola Davis at (907) 486-8740.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.