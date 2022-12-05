While three Dallas Cowboys players celebrated a touchdown by jumping into a large red kettle on Thanksgiving Day, 3,000 miles away Kodiak’s Salvation Army couple was dusting off their own red kettles in preparation for the holiday season. 

It’s that time of the year, Kodiak, when Safeway and Walmart shoppers are greeted by joyful neighbors ringing bells and spreading cheer. Some sing. Some pass out candy. All are there for the Salvation Army red kettle donation drive. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.