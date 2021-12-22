Kodiak Island is a hunter’s paradise, attracting beginners to veterans seeking a trophy animal. Count legendary bowhunter Chuck Adams as one who makes frequent visits to the Emerald Isle.
His latest voyage to The Rock was one for the record books. The Wyoming-based hunter recently picked up his sixth bowhunting world record, bagging his prize on Aug. 12 on Kodiak Island.
The velvet Sitka blacktail deer he harvested scored 109-7/8. The Pope and Young Club verified the deer as the largest bow-killed velvet typical Sitka blacktail deer in North America, surpassing the previous record of 108-1/8⅛, which was harvested in 2020.
Pope and Young is the leading authority of North America bow hunting and conservation organizations. Representatives of Pope and Young confirmed the score in Rock Springs, Wyoming. According to wideopenspaces.com, the deer is one of the most symmetrical Sitka blacktails ever harvested.
“I have been blessed to hunt Kodiak Island for 17 years. It is one of my favorite hunts to do,” Adams said in a Pope and Young press release. “Amazingly, as luck would have it, this buck was the very first buck I saw on this trip. There was never a doubt that this was a buck of a lifetime.”
Adams detailed his hunt on a recent Pope and Young podcast. After setting up camp, he went looking for deer the following day. Most of his world-record hunts lasted for several days, and he knew how big the animal was. Not this hunt.
“I was climbing in the high country — and wasn’t even up there yet — and here he was lying in the swell about 125 yards away … I circled around and got him about an hour later from 36 yards,” Adams said.
His trip to the Kodiak Island backcountry was not over, though.
“I earned this deer afterward because I hunted for almost three weeks to fill my other two tags,” he said. “This deer was like a gift from heaven.”
Adams is the Michael Jordan of hunting. He has more than 200 Pope and Young entries and has another 10 in Boone and Crockett’s record books. Adams’ first record was in 1986, a Sitka blacktail that scored 108 4/8. That deer has since dropped to No. 8 in the books.
Adams said the island has an abundance of deer, which is why he prefers hunting here than in Southeast Alaska. He also enjoys Alaska’s midnight sun, which allows him to hunt for 18 hours a day.
Just never ask him where he spends his time.
“I make a point of never telling anybody who I am when I go on these hunts. Sometimes they recognize me, sometimes not,” Adams said. “I don’t like to let them know because if I do get a big animal. They might tell somebody where we were. Nobody is going to know where my hunting holes are unless they torture me.”
