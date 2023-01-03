It’s hard to believe 2022 came and went so quickly. At least that’s how it felt at the Kodiak Daily Mirror.
No sooner had we given our first thousand-dollar prize to the winner of the inaugural KDM Token Search at the annual Crab Fest than we were preparing for the sixth issue of our new monthly publication, titled Top Jobs.
In the fall, we helped Kodiak College debut a new marketing publication while focusing our news content on local, state and national elections.
Then, all of a sudden, the holiday season was upon us. Among other things, we highlighted Kodiak’s favorite holiday events, produced our annual Holiday Greetings and Santa Letters publication, and launched our new weekend “Arts, Beats and Feats” calendar of events.
And, throughout every season, Derek kept you up to date on everything related to Kodiak sports.
Now, here we are. It’s Jan. 3, 2023. Happy New Year, everyone!
If you liked what you saw from us last year, I am so glad to hear that. We focused our resources on being more engaged with Kodiak while finding ways to try to do our part to help solve local problems.
That will be our focus again this year.
Our Top Jobs publication is coming back in 2023. We think it is the best way for Kodiak job seekers and Kodiak employers to connect. Every month, we provide content that job seekers are asking about on everything from raises and job offers to making sure you leave your current employer on good terms and tips on how to re-enter the work force. KDM incurs the extra expense of delivering Top Jobs to every household in Kodiak to make this a great place for employers to tell you about job openings, and we will continue to do that this year.
We are also adding a Top Employers Awards component to our Top Jobs franchise this year. We are currently looking for the Top Employers in eight categories:
• Best company culture
• Most diverse workforce
• Best training opportunities
• Best opportunities for advancement
• Most civic-minded organization
• Company with the best boss or supervisor
• Company with the friendliest co-workers
• Most family friendly atmosphere
We already have received several entries, but it’s not too late for you to make your nomination. Look for information in issues starting later this week.
Another new thing this year is going to be KDM’s Kodiak Fisheries Awards. As a news organization, we want to bring recognition to those areas where it is most deserved. And we cannot think of a better place to do that than on our island’s most important industry. Be looking for more information on that this spring.
For the second year in a row, we are going to be sponsoring our KDM Token Search to do our part to make Crab Fest an even more exciting event. Again, the winner will walk away with $1,000. Look for details and clues as Crab Fest approaches.
Last, but certainly not least, the Kodiak Daily Mirror, with support from the Kodiak Economic Development Corp., is launching the Kodiak Young Professionals Network, or KYPN, this fall. The future of Kodiak will be only as strong as the young adults who are willing to step up and lead, and KYPN is designed to help make that happen. Much, much more on this program in the days to come.
And, of course, KDM is as committed as ever to coverage of local news and sports. Caleb Oswell, our newest reporter, joined us last week. I’ll be writing a story on Wednesday to introduce him to you. And I hope to announce plans about another reporter in the not-too-distant future.
So, this is our commitment to Kodiak for 2023. If you like what you read here I would ask that you continue to support us in ways that will make these things happen. You may subscribe by calling Janet or Raquelyn at 907.486.3227, or email them at janet@kodiakdailymirror.com or raquelyn@kodiakdailymirror.com.
Janet and Raquelyn are also eager to help Kodiak businesses grow their revenue and nonprofits their community awareness by offering sponsorship and advertising opportunities that reach everyone on the island, digital opportunities that reach Kodiak and beyond, and more targeted opportunities to reach your specific audience.
As always, I would like to hear your thoughts, comments and ideas. You may reach me via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com.
