Courtesy of ABL Space Systems

ABL Space Systems’ RSI rocket takes off from the Pacific Spaceport Complex Tuesday afternoon in Kodiak. 

The California-based aerospace company ABL Space Systems’ first launch of its RS1 rocket ended in failure shortly after its Tuesday afternoon liftoff at the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak.

ABL posted Tuesday night on Twitter that all nine engines shut down at the same time and the rocket crashed into the launch pad and was destroyed, but all personnel are safe.

