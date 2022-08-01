Editor’s note: Publisher Kevin Bumgarner met with gubernatorial candidate Les Gara and his running mate, Jessica Cook, when they were in Kodiak last week. Excerpts from that interview follow. The comments are from Gara unless otherwise noted. KDM will attempt to meet with every candidate who spends time in Kodiak during this election season.
Q: What do you see as the importance of Kodiak College?
A: If you train in Alaska and you get your job skills in Alaska, there’s an over 50% chance you’re staying in Alaska. If we tell you the door is shut, that there is no program there for you to train in and you go outside for your education, there is a greater than 70% chance you’re never coming back.
What this governor has been doing is exporting people for the last four years. It’s not a vision to cut the things that create opportunity, that train workers. And we need to reverse that so that campuses like Kodiak College are able to let people know they have the programs not just for what they are training for today, but those programs will exist next year or two years from now so that we can attract the best instructors, too.
Q: You said you would work to improve our schools, reduce class sizes and increase student opportunities and success. What can the governor’s office do to make those things happen?
A: This governor has just disappeared. His first year he tried to cut a quarter billion dollars from education. That would have laid-off 2,500 teachers or counselors or other educators and decimated our school systems.
He proposed $280 million of cuts. That’s where he’ll be again if he’s re-elected. A governor can take the lead and say, ‘Look, we definitely want results from schools.’ But you can’t baseball bat somebody in the knee every year and say, ‘Run faster.’
For folks who are out there saying, ‘Look, we’ve cut schools. How come they aren’t doing better?’ I don’t think you understand logic. Education funding, until this year, was $120 million behind inflation since 2014. You cannot kneecap teachers; you cannot kneecap superintendents and principals and tell them you’ll hit them again unless they do better. That’s not a sane way to move forward.
Jessica Cook: There are elementary schools all across this state that don’t have counselors. And the mental health and behavioral health shortages aren’t just within the adult population. Our students are crying out for help — screaming for help. And test scores go beyond the textbook and tests. Our schools need more than just that education funding. We need help outside of schools. There are factors like food insecurity, housing — those go and follow the children to school and impact their ability to learn.
Q: Your website talks about your support of fishing. Obviously, that is the industry here. What conversations have you had with fisheries leaders, and what concerns have you heard that your administration would be ready to address if elected?
A: We’ve got to find ways for people to participate in fisheries. The IFQ system [Individual Fishing Quota] is a very difficult thing. It’s very expensive for a young fisherman to lease an IFQ allocation. That’s largely federal. But through low-interest loan programs or other creative ways we’ve got to find ways for the next generation of fishermen to fish, too.
I think we have to Alaskanize our fisheries. One of the big problems is out in the Bering Sea where we’re letting the Bering Sea factory trawlers dump over a thousand tons of halibut to the bottom of the ocean and over 500,000 chums and kings to the bottom of the ocean — dead.
Q: Some have criticized Gov. Dunleavy for waiting so long to create a group that is looking at the issue of bycatch. What are you ready to do in that area?
A: Not all trawlers are the same. I know Stormy Stutes. He runs a small, sort of family sized trawling vessel. That’s not what’s hurting our fisheries. It’s the factory trawlers in the Bering Sea that are the big problem. Those are regulated by what most people think is a federal body — and that is the [Pacific] Fisheries Management Council. Alaska gets a majority of seats on that council. The governor nominates that majority. The governor of Alaska can control that council. This governor, instead of appointing people to protect our fish, has appointed people who have allowed the decimation of our fish out in the Bering Sea.
Instead of doing what he can, he came up with a fake task force. As a legislator, I know the task forces are window dressing. They have no power. They can’t implement policy. And he designed this one to not report back until after the election.
Q: So the Fisheries Management Council is where you would want to make your influence felt?
A: I would want to appoint Alaskans from Alaska fisheries — people from the gulf, people from the southeast — to make sure our fisheries are Alaskanized, that Alaska fishermen get the priority. And that means the Bering Sea outside factory trawlers have to be more stringently regulated.
Q: How would you manage the state’s oil resources?
A: Kodiak, in some ways, is a model for the rest of the state in terms of almost a hundred percent renewable energy. We need to bring renewable energy around the state. And that’s something the state hasn’t been able to do because this governor has made the state poor by giving away our oil for almost nothing to the wealthiest oil companies in the world.
Right now the state gives away $1.2 billion a year in oil company subsidies that we call tax credits. They get that $1.2 billion off of what they pay the state of Alaska. They get those credits whether they take them and spend them in Libya, or Russia or Venezuela. They don’t have to spend a penny here, and they still get $1.2 billion in tax credits. That is insanity.
There’s no fishermen that would be given a million dollars to go fish in Seattle. If you’re not going to treat everybody like that, you don’t give oil companies that kind of benefit.
Q: What would your administration’s economic development efforts look like?
A: The main part of our plan is to say: Put people to work. Build schools that produce opportunity for kids again. Build renewable energy across the state. Put people back to work with a construction job budget and a community budget so you can do the repairs needed in harbors in places like Kodiak, which needs at least $30 million in repairs.
Let’s start funding those things and putting people back to work. But you need money to do that, and that means ending that $1.2 billion in subsidies that Gov. Dunleavy voted for when he was a legislator but that I voted against when I was a legislator because I knew we would just be giving our money away.
We could end this fight against people who want a strong dividend against people who want schools against people who want a university against people who want harbor repairs and renewable energy. This governor says, ‘You guys all fight each other over these things. Fight over the crumbs.’
But what I’m saying is, ‘Stop turning Alaskans against each other. We can do all of those things.’ We just have to have the guts to say, ‘The oil belongs to the people of Alaska.’ We’ll tax it fairly — fairly for both sides. We’ll be equal partners with the oil industry but not junior partners. And we’ll be able to fund the things that move Alaska forward and stop this fight among Alaskans and stop turning Alaskans against each other.
Q: How would you approach oil companies?
A: An oil company is no different than a drug company or a tobacco company or a car company. They have a legal obligation to maximize their profits. My job as governor is to represent my shareholders, and that would be the 750,000 Alaskans who deserve a fair share for their oil.
So the oil companies can hire their lobbyists. They can make their case. And in the end we need to come up with a fair oil tax. I will say that I passed — with Louise Stutes from Kodiak and Paul Seaton from Homer — we passed a fair oil tax reform measure in the House in 2017 that would have simply imposed a 25 percent tax on profits that went up a little bit in high prices — like when companies are making war profits right now. We would share in that.
But we would like to see the war profits disappear. We don’t want to make money that way. But we passed a 25 percent tax on profits that would have raised an extra $800 million a year — just that one provision alone.
We would be in good shape right now. We would have billions of dollars in the bank. We wouldn’t be turning people against each other, fighting between the dividend and schools and harbors and the things that put people to work. We would have a much stronger economy. Instead we’ve got a state where 20,000 more people have left the state under this governor than have moved here.
Q: You talk on your website about being the only pro-choice ticket. While Alaska has historically upheld a woman’s right to choose, what would you tell Kodiak voters who might see this issue differently than you guys do?
A: I just have to be honest. I am pro-choice. I’ve always been pro-choice. I just don’t believe I have the right to tell another person who I don’t know what they get to do with their body. I don’t get to tell them who they get to marry. I don’t get to tell them what to do with their body. I don’t get to tell them to get a vaccination if they don’t want to get a vaccination. I don’t believe in mandates like that. I don’t mandate women’s health, I don’t mandate marriage, and I don’t mandate vaccines. I’m consistent across the board — probably the most consistent of any of the candidates.
Every one of my opponents for governor describes themselves as pro-life. That’s fine. They can all battle over the pro-life vote. There’s a little tussle between myself and Gov. Walker. Gov. Walker is pro-life. Last time he ran he said he would put his personal views to the side, which is impossible. I can’t put my personal moral values to the side. Most people can’t put their personal moral values to the side. So he said he would respect a woman’s right to choose last time. But he sued to roll back the right to choose in court.
I respect that he’s got those views. This time the promise will be the same — that he’ll respect a woman’s right to choose. Will he be able to violate his own moral values? Last time he wasn’t able to. I respect him for saying he’ll try, but he wasn’t able to pull it off last time.
I will ask justices that I appoint whether they will uphold our court precedent. Every one of my other opponents has said they will not do that. Even Gov. Walker criticized me for saying that I will interview my judges. Without Roe V Wade at the federal level, I have no choice but to interview my judges to see if they’ll uphold the right to choose. It probably doesn’t hurt Gov. Walker as much as it hurts me because that’s his value. He’s pro-life.
Jessica Cook: I think there are places that the government does not need to be, and decisions between any person and their physician is one of those places.
Q: Alaska has long upheld a woman’s right to choose, and has legalized the use of marijuana. How do those kinds of things line up with the rest of Alaska’s more conservative values?
A: Jessica Cook: We’re an independent breed up here. Some 58% of the voting populous in Alaska is declared a nonpartisan. People come to Alaska to not be a part of the rest of the Lower 48. This is the Last Frontier. Alaskans like to hunt; Alaskans like to fish. Alaskans love adventure. Typically it’s [from] those Republican values and mindsets that you get your hunters, whether it be sportsmen or subsistence. Typically, the other side of the aisle is not your hunters. I’m a registered Democrat —I’m a lifelong Alaskan, and I own a firearm.
Les Gara: In the Lower 48 maybe the division is in outdoors and non-outdoors. In Alaska, we all understand — Democrats, Republicans, Independents — that we fish, we hunt, we enjoy the outdoors. We have a libertarian streak to us — all of us.
Q: How do you think Kodiak could benefit from your philosophy, your approach in terms of the economy?
A: You’ve got at least $30 million in harbor repairs that need to be done. They haven’t been done because the state has ducked its obligation to share our oil wealth with communities, and we do that through a community project budget. The state’s community project budget is a quarter of what it was in 2014.
If we end those oil company subsidies we’ll have the money to put into communities again to put people back to work. And you’re not going to put people back over the long term unless you also educate them, and that means good schools.
We should be able to attract the best teachers in the state, and train people to be teachers in their own communities, and we should pay them fairly.
We should give our police and firefighters and teachers a modest pension so they have an incentive to stay here. The longer you stay, the bigger your pension grows. The problem with the current [retirement plan] is that after five years you vest and you can leave and you go to another state. The current retirement plan just says, ‘We spent the money to train you as a teacher. We spent the money to train you as a police officer, or a trooper, or a firefighter, and then you leave with all those skills we trained you in in five years and you go to Oregon or Washington or another place that has a pension and then you raise your family there.’
Q: Talk to me about your living wage concept, and specifically how Alaska businesses have been reacting to that idea.
A: I think during COVID wages have gone up — supply and demand. I think we know we can pay a $15 minimum wage. Right now it’s $10.34. You would phase it in. You wouldn’t do it all in one year. But I think a working mother or father with one child at $10.34 an hour lives in poverty. We should pay an adult a living wage that does not put them in poverty if they work 40 hours a week.
In the end, we’re also going to have to sort of help our childcare centers and expand childcare help from the state. Other states have done it.
Q: Would it be better to set up a system to manage the Permanent Fund Dividend where people know each year they’re going to get X, or should it be something we debate every year?
A: I think we could easily have a dividend over $2,000 and have it grow every single year.
