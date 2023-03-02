Make it four in a row for the Kodiak Shakesbears.
The talented students from Kodiak High School once again crushed it at the Drama, Debate and Forensics State Championships over the weekend in Anchorage.
The Shakesbears sent more actors to the final round than any other Division I school, while all 13 teammembers qualified for finals in at least two events. All that added up to a fourth straight Division I drama state title.
Dynasty? Absolutely.
“Despite our record-breaking and awe-inspiring competition performances, and our challenging and entertaining theatre performances, Kodiak’s youth drama program still seems to fly under the radar at home,” Shakespeare coach Jared Griffin wrote in a statement. “We have what is categorically one of the most elite theatre and public speaking programs in the state and perhaps the Pacific Northwest, and we hope that our work is another gem that the Kodiak community can brag about and invest in further.”
The Shakesbears owned the Reader’s Theatre competition, recapturing the state title in that event — their third in four years.
The winning 12-minute piece — performed by seniors Mary Enriquez, Jennilyn Galleto, Dee Melin, Kody Witherow, junior Garrett Pittman, and sophomores Jillian Dorner and Scout Devries — was titled “The Tragedy of the Scandies Rose.” The program recounted news accounts, witness interviews and expert testimony about the 2019 sinking of the F/V Scandies Rose. Bradly Cobban — a Shakesbear alum and the grandson of the Scandies’ skipper — advised on the script.
Griffin noted that the judges were blown away by the script’s complexity and that one audience member said it was the best reader’s theatre performance they had seen.
Kodiak’s team of sophomore Beth Miland and freshmen Yuria Frost, Ronan Hinman, Jayla Olson, Tatiana Otto and Naomi Thomas placed fifth with their Greek mythology parody “Zues Says Stupid Things.”
Melin, Miland, Dorner and Otto added a sixth-place finish in pantomime.
“I am so proud of the team. They blew everyone away in the first rounds, and their reader’s theatre performances had the audiences laughing and crying,” Griffin wrote.
Kodiak also scored a third from Milland in humorous interpretation and a fourth from DeVries and Hinman in duo interpretation. DeVries also added a fifth in original oratory.
In dramatic interpretation, Enriquez was fourth, Thomas fifth and Witherow sixth. In duet acting, Thomas and Olson were fifth and Dorner and Frost were sixth.
“It feels great to be part of a team that not only has amazing pieces and kicks butt at state, but also supports each other on the stress of competing,” said three-time state drama champion Garrett Pittman.
Griffin noted that seven of the 13 Shakesbears are freshmen and sophomores.
“Even though we are technically a young team — one of the youngest teams at state — we were able to do better than more experienced teams,” Griffin said.
The Shakesbears will be performing a selection of their championship pieces at a showcase later this month. In April, the team will assist with the Kodiak Middle School production of “Puffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.