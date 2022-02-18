Wildlife Forever is accepting submissions for its annual Art of Conservation Fish Art program. Kids in grades K-12 can submit visual art pieces of any type of fish or the competition, the organization announced in a news release.
“The Fish Art program is a powerful tool to engage, inspire and connect people to fishing. With students now able to draw any fish, I can’t wait to see what they create,” Misty Mitchell, education director for the Wonders of Wildlife Museum and Aquarium, said in the press release. “The artwork is as unique and special as each student who participates and tells a story like nothing else.”
Wildlife Forever is a nonprofit organization that aims to promote conservation through childhood education.
“The Art of Conservation Fish Art program is an all-inclusive opportunity that allows anyone to participate from all corners of the world,” Addison Motta, education and communication manager of Wildlife Forever, said in the release.
Kids will compete at a state level, and the winner of the state competitions will advance to an international competition. There are special programs for kids in Alaska, Georgia, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas.
Each submission — with the exception of those sent in from kids who are in kindergarten through the third grade — must also have a written component. This can come in the form of an essay, poem or creative writing piece. It can be no longer than one page. The Fish Art program is taking submissions until March 31.
Wildlife Forever is also running the Alaska Fish Heritage Contest, which challenges kids to create art featuring King salmon. The AFHC has the same rules concerning written submissions. The deadline to submit an entry for the Alaska Fish Heritage Contest also is March 31.
More information about both of these contests can be found on www.WildlifeForever.org.
