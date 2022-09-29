Tentative trial dates have been set for the two Kodiak men arrested in connection with a big narcotics bust earlier this month.
Mark Nason, 55, and Isaac “Adam” Ross, 42, each pled not guilty to felony charges Tuesday in Kodiak Superior Court.
Alaska State Troopers Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) and the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service, with help from the Kodiak Police Department, Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers, on Sept. 16 executed four search warrants of residences and vehicles, arrested the two and netted a substantial haul in illegal Fentanyl pills, methamphetamines, heroin, handguns and cash.
Each is being charged with multiple felonies brought by the Alaska Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions.
Nason’s court-appointed attorney said Nason pled not guilty to 13 Class A and Class B felony counts, including second- and third-degree charges of misconduct involving controlled substances, and second- and third-degree weapons changes. Ross’ court-appointed attorney entered a not guilty plea to similar charges.
Judge Stephen Wallace set a bail hearing for 3 p.m. today for Nason, who is currently detained in Kodiak City Jail. Assistant District Attorney Katholyn Runnels said the state will ask that Nason be assigned third-party supervision if granted bail.
Ross was released earlier after posting $10,000 bail. He is under house arrest with an ankle bracelet, according to terms of his release.
The court will convene a pretrial hearing Oct. 10 to review charges and evidence. Wallace set a tentative jury trial date beginning the week of Dec. 5.
On Sept. 16, Alaska State Troopers Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit seized a total of approximately 11,450 blue fentanyl pills, 3.15 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 89 grams of tar heroin, five handguns and $58,722 in cash in the sweep.
Runnels said she has confidence in the case. “The charges we believe can be proved beyond a reasonable doubt, and it will be up to a jury to determine if that is so.”
