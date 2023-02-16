Anne Ellen Ryan, 37, of Kodiak, is facing a felony charge for misconduct involving fentanyl in the fourth degree while on probation, according to court documents. The incident allegedly took place on Feb. 7.

If found guilty on the new charge, Ryan will have violated the conditions of her probation by possessing Xanax and fentanyl as well as using methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to court documents.

