Anne Ellen Ryan, 37, of Kodiak, is facing a felony charge for misconduct involving fentanyl in the fourth degree while on probation, according to court documents. The incident allegedly took place on Feb. 7.
If found guilty on the new charge, Ryan will have violated the conditions of her probation by possessing Xanax and fentanyl as well as using methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to court documents.
On the date in question, Sgt. Garrett Frost, head of the Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit in Kodiak, and other officers, allegedly found Ryan possessing Xanax and fentanyl as well as having recently used methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to court documents.
Ryan has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday.
Frost allegedly saw Ryan’s vehicle in a Kodiak retail parking lot, and then allegedly observed another vehicle pull into the parking lot. According to court documents, Frost said he watched Ryan exit her vehicle, meet with the other driver, and engage in what appeared to be a hand-to-hand transaction, which is common with drug transactions.
Frost contacted Alaska Department of Corrections Probation Officer Patrick Somodi, according to court records, and Somodi allegedly requested a search of Ryan’s person and belongings. Those same documents allege that Alaska State Trooper Ben Turner conducted a traffic stop of Ryan’s vehicle.
During that traffic stop, Frost allegedly saw Ryan attempt to conceal a plastic bag on her person and asked her to exit the vehicle, according to court documents. After exiting, Frost allegedly found two “M-30” fentanyl pills in the vehicle.
Ryan said the bag she attempted to conceal contained Xanax for which she didn’t hold a prescription, according to court documents. Xanax can be used to treat anxiety and panic disorders, according to KDM research, and to help wean people from alcohol dependency. However, benzodiazepines such as Xanax are known to have a strong addiction potential themselves and have resulted in 8,000 overdose deaths in the United States since 2015.
Ryan also allegedly possessed another bag containing fentanyl for her personal use. Seven more pills were discovered on her person, and court documents state that Ryan consumed one pill.
According to court documents, Ryan submitted to a urine analysis, which allegedly showed positive results for methamphetamine and fentanyl. Ryan was taken into custody at the Kodiak City Jail on charges of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the fourth degree.
She has been released into the custody of her mother, according to court documents.
Frost said in court documents that he already knew Ryan from a previous investigation. She was on felony probation with multiple drug conditions for actions that took place in March 2020 involving controlled substances.
Ryan pled guilty on Jan. 26 to a Class C felony for attempting to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine, according to court documents. She was placed on probation for 30 months, effective Jan. 26. According to court documents, Ryan received a deferred prosecution agreement for two felony charges involving heroin.
Ryan is being represented by public defender Caitlyn McFadden, who could not be reached for comment.
At least six people are known to have died from fentanyl overdoses or related causes in Kodiak in the past two years, according to Kodiak police. Each of the six had markers for fentanyl in their blood at autopsy.
Department of Public Safety Information Officer John Dougherty has told KDM in a past interview that anyone with information about potentially illegal drug activity should report it to law enforcement officials. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Alaska State Troopers using AKTips.
“Just download the AKTips smartphone app for iOS or Android. Alternatively, you can submit a tip securely online at akhidta.org, or text the keyword AKTIPS, followed by your crime tip to 847411,” Dougherty said.
