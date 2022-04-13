Stefan N. Canaris, 35, was charged with a Class C Felony for allegedly going to the Safeway Liquor Store downtown while he was under house arrest, according to documents filed by the Third Judicial District of the State of Alaska on Monday.
Canaris allegedly violated the conditions of release for four previous charges, including an accusation of property discretion for a property worth less than $750 from 2018 which Canaris pleaded guilty to, according to court documents.
An officer with the Kodiak Police Department received a call just before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, alleging that Canaris had left the approved zone that was outlined in the conditions of his house arrest, according to Court documents. Police officers were able to confirm that Canaris had not been given prior approval to leave his approved zone of travel.
Global positioning system — or GPS — tracking revealed that from 8:01 p.m. to 10:46 p.m. Canaris was in the area of the Safeway Liquor store downtown, according to court documents.
Following Canaris’ arrest for the event, he was brought to the Kodiak Jail. A police officer demanded that Canaris take a urinalysis test — which can detect the use of illegal drugs — before Canaris’ release, according to court documents.
Canaris allegedly refused to take this test, court documents state.
In addition to confining him in one area, the conditions of Canaris’ release stipulate that he must submit a maximum of five random urinalysis tests a week to an authorized agent to test for illegal drugs, court documents outline.
In addition to being charged with a Class C Felony for leaving his residency without authorization, Canaris was charged with two misdemeanors: one for not making contact with appropriate authorities before leaving the area he could travel in while under house arrest, and refusal to provide a urinalysis drug test, according to court documents.
Canaris is facing up to five years imprisonment for the Class C felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.