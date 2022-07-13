A week after the Buskin River reopened for sockeye fishing, another fishing hole close to Kodiak Island closed.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is ending sport and subsistence fishing for king salmon on the Chignik River beginning today.
A low king salmon run prompted Fish and Game to close sport and subsistence fishing in the Chignik River drainage downstream to Mensis Point, including Chignik and Blake lakes and their tributaries.
As of Monday, 248 kings — five more than in 2021 at this time — had been counted at the Chignik River weir.
“The Chignik River king salmon run has seen low returns over the last three years,” said Tyler Polum, Fish and Game area management biologist. “Counts so far this year are similar to 2020 and 2021 where the escapement goal was not achieved and well below historical averages.”
This closure prohibits sport fishing for king salmon, including catch-and-release. During the closure, king salmon may not be targeted, possessed or retained. Kings that are caught incidentally while fishing for other species may not be removed from the water and must be released immediately. In addition, as an added measure to reduce incidental hooking of king salmon, the use of bait is prohibited and only one unbaited, single-hook, artificial lure may be used in the Chignik River drainage.
After nearly a month-long closure, the Buskin River reopened for sockeye salmon on July 2. As of Monday, 6,536 sockeyes have been counted at the Buskin River weir, an increase of 912 fish compared to this time last year.
The sport fishing order on Chignik River will be in effect through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 9 unless it appears the escapement goal of 1,300 is met. The subsistence fishing order on Federal public waters will go through Aug. 31, while chinook greater than 28 inches long may not be retained in state subsistence fishery through Dec. 31.
