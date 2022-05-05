The Alutiiq Museum will buy four new art pieces with a $17,000 grant it received from Museums Alaska and the Rasmuson Foundation.
The museum has its eye on art from local artists Kayla Christiansen McDermott, Cassey Rowland and Gloria Selby, and a piece from Anchorage-based Sugpiaq artist Alvin Amason, according to a release from the museum.
“It’s such a pleasure to add these pieces to the museum’s collections,” Alutiiq Museum Executive Director April Counceller said. “Contemporary artwork is so important to our ability to tell the continuing story of the Alutiiq people. Each piece was carefully selected by our board, staff, and volunteer collections committee for its craftmanship, materials, links to Alutiiq heritage, and message. We look forward to sharing them with our visitors.”
McDermott’s “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Headress” is a beaded garment. Indigenous women — who make up 1% of the population of the United States — are murdered at 10 times the rate of other citizens, the press release states. There are national and state-wide movements aimed at addressing the violence that indigenous women experience. McDermott uses symbols, patterns, colors and the red hand icon of the MMIW movement to communicate what is happening.
The museum is interested in buying Rowland created the “Bird Mask Hat,” which is made from salmon leather, otter fur, seal fur, ermine and leather, and is inspired by a historic Alutiiq mask. The hat has colors and shapes based on ancestral carvings that are sewn into it, the release stated. Rowland’s daughter, Bailey, wore this hat while performing as an Alutiiq dancer.
From Selby, the museum intends to buy “Matriarchs in the Making, Afognak, 1950s.” This is an oil painting inspired by a historic photograph of a large group of women and children in Afognak village. Members of the Garner, Gunderson, Lukin and Nelson families are all depicted in the painting. The original photo is black and white, but Selby’s rendition displays the women, girls and boys in era-appropriate, brightly colored clothing, according to the Alutiiq Museum.
Finally, the museum wants to “Kadiak” by Amazon, according to the press release. This is an oil on canvas picture of an Alutiiq man in hunting barg, in a gut skin jacket and a seal helmet, according to the press release. The museum plans to put this portrait on display with a seal helmet made by Amason’s daughter, Lena.
