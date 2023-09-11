Brechan

KEVIN BUMGARNER photo

Brechan Construction works on a repaving project on Mission Road Friday. 

Brechan Construction finished a three-day repaving project on a quarter-mile stretch of Mission Road near downtown on Friday, and it has a smaller Mission Road repaving project scheduled for this week.

Both projects are separate from the city’s ambitious plans to rebuild a portion of Mission Road and create a one-way section beginning at Erskine Avenue and ending at Ismailov Street and 12th Street. That broader plan also could include adding drainage, sidewalks, lighting and utility updates to the street, according to KDM reporting done earlier this year.

