Brechan Construction finished a three-day repaving project on a quarter-mile stretch of Mission Road near downtown on Friday, and it has a smaller Mission Road repaving project scheduled for this week.
Both projects are separate from the city’s ambitious plans to rebuild a portion of Mission Road and create a one-way section beginning at Erskine Avenue and ending at Ismailov Street and 12th Street. That broader plan also could include adding drainage, sidewalks, lighting and utility updates to the street, according to KDM reporting done earlier this year.
Deputy City Manager Josie Bahnke could not be reached for comment on Friday to get updates on where that project stands.
Last winter, the city of Kodiak said improvements to Mission Road and, separately, a stretch of Mill Bay Road, were among its top priorities to receive state and federal funding.
“Whether the city manages the project ourselves or whether it’s the state [Department of Transportation], it would be four or five years before we’d even see that construction funding,” Bahnke told KDM in February.
Mission Road carries as many as 2,330 vehicles a day, according to the city of Kodiak’s long-range transportation plan, which was updated last December. That plan has stated that Mission Road presents safety concerns.
It is one of the oldest roads in Kodiak, and the public has placed it as a priority, according to the transportation plan. The pavement and underground utilities are described to be among the worst in the city. The road has high traffic, potholes, ruts, cracking and drainage issues, according to the transportation plan. Public feedback has said Mission Road is in most need of sidewalks, crosswalks and bike lanes. The road currently has none of these.
