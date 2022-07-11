Decades ago, Gibson Cove was where Barbara Brewster decided on a name for her soon-to-be-born daughter.
So any chance Brewster gets to return to the Cove, she takes it. She was there Saturday morning, volunteering for Island Trails Network. It was a sentimental trash cleanup day for the longtime Kodiak resident.
“My daughter is 37 years old, and we named her Kate Morgan Anthony right here on this beach, my girlfriend and I,” Brewster said.
Brewster interrupted her trip down memory lane as she sniped a black coffee cup lid camouflaged on a dark stone 20 feet away — a piece of trash only a seasoned garbage collector would spot. She honed her skills a few years ago while cleaning up the beaches of Afognak Island for the Island Trails Network. That was a large-scale effort. Saturday’s cleanup of Gibson Cove beach didn’t take nearly as long, but it was equally as important.
Eight volunteers — including Brewster — were there filling bright yellow bags with trash, primarily fireworks that were shot off during the holiday weekend. There was also an old grill, a shoe and a bag of rocks.
“The fireworks confetti is just everywhere,” volunteer Jennifer Nutt said.
Nutt was there with a pair of friends, all volunteering for the first time.
“We recreated on this beach earlier this week, and we just couldn’t believe how much litter and trash was on it,” she said. “The opportunity to get them (beaches) cleaned up is great.”
Clearing local beaches of marine debris and other trash is a focal point of the Island Trails Network. Saturday kicked off a July series of community beach cleanup events for the organization. White Sands Beach (July 16), Surfer’s Beach (July 23) and Buskin Beach (July 30) are all on the docket.
“A lot of recreational areas end up having plastic build up on the beaches just from the tides. A part of our mission is to take care of those recreational areas just as much as we do the trails,” said Emma Lingle, marine debris coordinator for Island Trails Network. “Our goal this summer is to get out there and take care of these beaches.”
Lingle — a recent hire for the Network from St. Louis — said cleaning up the beaches is good for the people who use the areas and a big help to the environment. So far this summer, Lingle’s team has cleaned up two beaches, not counting Saturday’s effort. They also monitor marine debris for NOAA.
Typical items found on local beaches are buoys, fishing gear, bottle caps and small pieces of plastic — some the size of a fingernail — that are dangerous to wildlife.
“Those pieces of plastics are what could be the most dangerous because those could turn into microplastics and be broken down even further,” Lingle said. “It’s harder to see them sometimes, and you don’t really notice them until you are on the beach looking.”
Island Trails Network provides bags, gloves and needed tools for the community cleanup days. The July events will happen regardless of the weather conditions. To sign up, visit https://volunteersignup.org/9CQBF.
Picking up trash is just part of the event.
“Half the fun of beach cleanup is walking on the beach,” volunteer Sue Norton said.
