The number of known, active COVID cases broke another record Friday when the Emergency Operations Center reported 834 cases. It is a 17% increase from the number of cases reported Wednesday, and a 140% increase from the number of cases reported Jan. 7.
Between Wednesday and Friday, the EOC identified 204 new cases of COVID. Four cases were travel related. All other cases are classified as community spread unless otherwise stated, according to the Emergency Operations Center. Three people who were diagnosed with COVID were non-residents, according to the EOC.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,818 known cases of COVID on the island. There have been 106 hospitalized and nine people have died due to reasons associated with COVID, the EOC announced on Friday. As of Friday, there are no active hospitalizations on the island.
