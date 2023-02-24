 Skip to main content
Assembly to consider appointing borough manager

The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly is meeting at 6:30 pm Monday to consider appointing someone as the next borough manager. The meeting is a continuation from last Thursday’s special meeting.

To appoint anyone besides the mayor or member of the Assembly the process requires only four positive votes, which is a simple majority. To appoint the mayor or a member of the Assembly the motion would need six yes votes to carry.

