Assembly to consider appointing borough manager

The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly is meeting at 6:30 pm Monday to consider appointing someone as the next borough manager. The meeting is a continuation from last Thursday’s special meeting.
To appoint anyone besides the mayor or member of the Assembly the process requires only four positive votes, which is a simple majority. To appoint the mayor or a member of the Assembly the motion would need six yes votes to carry.
Five Assembly members were present at Thursday’s meeting, with Scott Arndt and Jared Griffin not in attendance.
When Borough Mayor Aimee Williams was asked via email on Friday to speak to this issue, she responded, in part: “I am not a voting member, as you know, so I don’t have any sway on this voting situation.”
Those present at Thursday’s meeting certainly seemed open to the idea of appointing someone instead of going through the hiring process.
“At this stage where we’re at I’m not opposed to [appointing a borough manager] at all,” Assembly member Geoffrey Smith said. “That’s not necessarily something I would want to do without the whole body present or the vast majority, but there are two members who are not here tonight.”
The borough manager position has been open since last June, when Roxanne Murphy was fired at the end of a meeting to discuss her six-month performance evaluation.
During the next 248 days, the Assembly advertised for candidates, interviewed several and made at least one offer, which was ultimately declined by the candidate.
Jessica Johnson, executive officer at the U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak, was twice a finalist for the borough manager’s job. The timing did not work out in either case, however, and earlier this month Johnson informed the Assembly that she has accepted another position.
Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad also has been asked if he would like to be considered for the position on a permanent basis.
“I think that we’ve had lots of conversations about this,” Assembly member James Turner said at Thursday’s meeting. “An enormous amount of time and energy has been spent between reviewing applications, between interviews, and we’ve not found anybody who has fit the look or niche that we’re looking for in a manager.
“It just doesn’t seem like there are very many applicants out there,” Turner continued. “I’m going to suggest that the Assembly consider appointing somebody at this point.”
Said Assembly member Larry LeDoux: “We need leadership in our borough right now because we have a weak mayor form of government.” This form of government limits the mayor's powers, with more power given to the Assembly and borough manager.
“Leaders are very, very difficult to find nowadays, and I think the [Assembly] has exhausted that process,” LeDoux said. “[The Assembly] had many applicants; [the Assembly] evaluated them, and [we] need to perhaps look at a different process because we need leadership or this borough will go nowhere but down.”
At a Borough Assembly meeting earlier this month, Special Project Support Meagan Christiansen said that last summer the Kodiak Island Borough received proposals from five executive search firms offering to assist in finding a borough manager.
“We discussed search firms, but that would add another six months or so to the process. At this point I’m in agreement that we need to try something new,” Assembly member Joseph Delgado said last Thursday.
According to Assembly member Scott Smiley, the Assembly has reviewed more than 20 candidates for the borough manager position.
“The positive average out of this is pretty darn low.” Smiley said. “It’s not clear to me why that is, but it could be that Kodiak, Alaska, or the borough of Kodiak Island is not top notch in a lot of people's minds, but in ours it is. I’m all in favor of doing an appointment if we can get somebody who’s reasonable, competent and interested in the job in the long term.”
